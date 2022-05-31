Peter Andre issues apology to fans as he reveals crushing blow: ’Thankfully no one was hurt’

Peter Andre left the theatre after a performance of Grease last night to find his car had been broken in to.

However, despite being incredibly upset, selfless Pete was thinking of his fans and issued an apology to those waiting outside for a picture.

Pete shared a video of the car on Instagram.

It showed the back windscreen smashed, with glass in the footwells of his car.

Peter Andre shared an emotional video after performing in Grease last night (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre dealt blow after exiting Grease

Pete captioned the shot: “So this happened last night.

“Sorry to all those that were coming up after the show and I couldn’t really talk and had to go. @greasewestend.

“I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it’s still sad.

“And thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things.”

In the video, a fed up Pete said: “So came out of the venue tonight and this is what happened.

“Someone smashed it, got all the stuff, thankfully left my child’s car seat, taken quite a few things.

“I feel really bad because people are coming up and I just couldn’t talk to them. I said I have to go because of what’s happened.”

Pete fans rally round

Pete’s famous friends and his devoted fans took to the comments section to send their love to the singer.

Vanessa Feltz’s other half Ben Ofoedu said: “Sorry to hear this.”

Arlene Phillips also commented. She said: “So sorry Peter.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “Karma will get them.”

Another added: “Why do people do this?!”

“Oh my god, what a shock as well to find that,” said another sympathetic fan.

“It’s such an invasive feeling getting your car broken into,” another commented.

“It’s awful I had all my belongings taken from my car and it just makes you feel violated. So sorry,” another said.

Fresh blow after ‘chipolata-gate’

The news comes at the end of a rough few weeks for Pete after his name was brought up in the Wagatha Christie court case.

