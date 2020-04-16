Peter Andre gives son Junior a lockdown haircut as the singer responds to fans who urge him to shave his

Singer Peter Andre has revealed he's given his son a lockdown haircut.

Pete had previously revealed that he and Junior were considering lockdown haircuts.

However, he was worried J would "stitch" him up!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed he was about to give his son, 14, a buzzcut.

Junior appeared nervous as Pete wielded the clippers (Credit: Instagram)

"I'm getting a buzzcut," a nervous-looking Junior said.

"Dude, it's the lockdown buzz," Pete quipped.

"I love my hair so much," the teen told his dad.

"But you know what, we're going to give it a go," Pete declared.

"Please don't pull it because if you do it too fast you'll pull it," Junior panicked.

Pete's top tips

However, Pete revealed he'd got some tips off his brother Mike, who's a hairdresser.

Junior wailed "oh my god" as Pete got to work (Credit: Instagram)

As Pete started with the clippers, Junior was heard to say: "Oh my god, oh my god."

"Wait wait wait," Pete said as Junior moved. "I'll do it very gently. J, this is nothing mate."

With the cut well underway, Pete declared: "This actually really suits you, I'm not even going to lie."

The teen worried the buzzcut would make his head will look "really big".

Which made the proud father of four quip: "Well it's too late now, that's what caps are for bruv."

With Junior declaring he loved his old hair style, Pete continued: "You love it less now!"

He added: "I actually can't believe you've done this, it's amazing, I'm proud of you man."

The finished look

Displaying the finished result – which included a "ridiculous" shaved eyebrow Junior did himself – Pete displayed his handiwork.

Set against the backdrop of Sinead O'Connor classic Nothing Compares To You, the likeness was uncanny.

Nothing compares to Ju! (Credit: Instagram)

However, fans were quick to ask when Pete would let Junior repay the favour.

One asked: "Why not let Junior do your hair Peter? It's fair."

I actually can't believe you've done this, it's amazing, I'm proud of you man.

"I said he can in a couple of weeks," the singer confirmed.

"Don't you dare shave your hair off," came one fan's reply.

Junior also posted a mean and moody picture of his new 'do to his Instagram page.

Pete commented: "Son, I did a good job. Honestly though, it really suits you."

Junior's mum Katie Price – who is in lockdown with her eldest son Harvey – is yet to comment on her teen's new look.

