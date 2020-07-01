Peter Andre fans in hysterics as he tries speaking GERMAN

Peter Andre loves sharing mishaps at home with the kids with his fans.

He's shared hairstyling moments and culinary experiments.

And now he's had fans cracking up with his attempts to speak German while reading an instruction manual.

In the hilarious video which he shared on Instagram, Pete can be seen joking around while wife Emily films him.

They are in their home gym, attempting to put some equipment together.

Nuts and bolts and bits of paper are surrounding them on the floor, a scene which will be familiar to anyone who has ever been to Ikea or had to assemble their own furniture.

The pair are attempting to read from a list of instructions - but they hit a hurdle when they realise it isn't written in English.

Deutsch

"Ah Deutsch - it's German," Emily says.

Then Pete adopts an exaggerated German accent and attempts to read the words.

It soon becomes obvious he doesn't understand them.

Some words sound distinctly rude as the pair collapse into a fit of giggles.

Puzzled

"Well, that has explained everything to me," Pete says at the end of his reading.

"I'm ready to go."

View this post on Instagram Love A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Fans were delighted by the comedy moment, which was a clip from their show Life With the Andres.

Not least some of Peter's fans from Germany, who were extra amused by the accent he put on.

"Being German and listening to you trying to speak it... it's hilarious," wrote one.

"I was CRYING with laughter. I love your relationship, so pure and beautiful," another fan wrote.

"Watched it last night, funniest bit of TV ever!" said another. "Absolutely brilliant.... want the next episode now."

