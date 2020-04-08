Peter Andre's wife Emily wants a third baby

Peter Andre's wife Emily has revealed she wants a third baby as she fears "empty nest syndrome" once their son Theo starts school.

Emily Macdonagh and Peter have two children together, Theo, three, and six year-old Amelia, as well as Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, from Pete's previous marriage to Katie Price.

Peter Andre's wife Emily has revealed she wants a third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Peter Andre stockpiling as wife is vulnerable

Emily, 30, is currently working hard in her role as a NHS doctor, fighting the coronavirus pandemic while Pete, 47, stays at home looking after the kids.

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this summer, recently told OK! Magazine that expanding their family is something very much on their minds.

My fear is that I’m going to get major empty nest syndrome when Theo goes to school next September.

Pete revealed that they change their minds on trying for another baby "every five minutes".

Emily added: "We do talk about having another baby one day…

"My fear is that I’m going to get major empty nest syndrome when Theo goes to school next September.

"But there are no plans for a baby at the moment."

Emily went on to admit that she had a "difficult time" when Theo was a baby but it hasn't put her off expanding the family further.

"Millie was so easy and he was really hard work… But now he is getting older, I forget and think, "maybe it wasn’t that bad after all?" Emily said.

While Emily is busy working hard on the NHS frontline, Pete has revealed the kids are "terrorising the house" while he struggles to keep on top of the housework and keep the children entertained.

Self-isolation woes

The dad of three shared on Instagram his shock when Theo swore at him, Princess was busy twerking to a rude song and all of the kids were hanging off the furniture and ignoring his request for them to help with the household chores and do homework.

Pete's son Junior was in self-isolation in his bedroom after showing symptoms of coronavirus but is now back reunited with the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, Pete revealed that him and Emily were staying in separate bedrooms to minimise the risk of Emily passing on any COVID-19 infection she may pick up during her work at the hospital.

He also revealed he's incredibly proud of Emily, and the rest of the NHS frontine staff working through the crisis.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.