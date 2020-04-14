Peter Andre drops huge hint about baby number three with wife Emily

Singer Peter Andre has dropped a big hint that he's ready for baby number three with his NHS doctor wife Emily.

Earlier this month, Emily revealed she was scared she'd start to suffer from "empty nest syndrome" when son Theo, three, goes to school.

The pair are parents to Theo and his sister Amelia, six. While Pete has kids Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Pete revealed the couple change their minds on trying for another baby "every five minutes".

Peter Andre has dropped a hint about having a third baby with wife Emily (Credit: Splash News)

Emily added to OK!: "My fear is that I’m going to get major empty nest syndrome when Theo goes to school next September."

Now, however, it seems Pete is on board with Emily's plans.

He told New! how they're surviving lockdown and if they'll be a "statistic" in the coronavirus baby boom.

Our family car will allow for one more baby.

He said: "Lockdown has brought us closer as a couple. Yes, we’ve been a bit like ships in the night at the moment, but we’ve already found we’re a stronger team."

He then hinted that the pair could hear the pitter patter of tiny feet soon – because their car had space for one more child.

The couple have two kids together (Credit: Splash News)

Pete said: "I don’t know about us becoming a statistic in the reported COVID-19 baby boom, although our family car will allow for one more baby – but not yet."

Lockdown haircuts

The father of four also revealed that he and eldest son Junior are planning on giving each other lockdown haircuts soon.

However, Pete is worried that the teen will prank his famous dad.

Pete revealed: "Junior and I were having a conversation the other day about when we’ll have to get the clippers out. We said we’ll either do our own or each other’s, but I know that would result in J stitching me up big time!"

The singer is currently locked down at home with his four kids, while Emily heads out to work on the frontline.

Over the weekend the family spent time together.

With Pete sharing a cute family video to Instagram on Easter Sunday.

Katie's missing her kids

Pete's ex Katie Price has revealed that she's missing her kids while she isolates at home with her eldest son Harvey.

He is disabled and at an increased risk of suffering severe complications if he were to catch coronavirus.

