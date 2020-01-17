Peter Andre confirms he's going to start his own YouTube channel

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre is to start his own YouTube channel.

The Aussie star, 46, confirmed the move on social media site Instagram.

After he posted a video showing him chatting to son, Junior, one follower suggested he start his own reality show.

Instead of agreeing, Pete shocked everyone by responded by saying that he has something much bigger planned.

"I will launch a YouTube channel soon I think," he said.

"It’s time."

Pete, who often posts funny videos of his children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who he shares with Katie Price, and wife Emily, 30, is thought to be opening up the doors to his family home to give fans a glimpse of his life.

Many of his 1.3million followers rushed to share the excitement at his news.

"I think you should you guys are brilliant!! And so real," one wrote.

Another said: "I can't wait to watch."

Finally, a third said: "Yessss I can't wait."

If Pete does launch a channel, he would follow in the footsteps of ex Katie.

The model and broadcaster, 41, launched her own YouTube channel last year.

On it, she regularly takes viewers on tours of her 'mucky mansion'.

