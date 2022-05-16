Peter Andre’s kids are reportedly asking questions about the untrue “chipolata” penis claims as the story hits the headlines once again.

The popular singer last week spoke out about the effect Rebekah Vardy‘s comments have been having on him.

And now it appears the star’s kids have started asking questions.

Peter Andre spoke out about the ‘chipolata’ comments last week (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre ‘chipolata’ penis claims

Rebekah made the comments about her alleged fling with Pete in an interview 15 years ago.

However, they have resurfaced as part of the so-called Wagatha Christie court case with Coleen Rooney.

As a result, Vardy has said she is “deeply sorry” to Pete and wife Emily over the comments.

She has also claimed that she was forced to make the claim and has confirmed it is untrue.

Peter Andre’s kids asking ‘difficult questions’

After Pete broke his silence in an emotional video last week, a source close to the Mysterious Girl singer has claimed that Pete’s kids are now asking questions.

Speaking to OK!, a source close to Pete said it’s taken a huge toll on his personal life.

“Pete is livid. This whole thing has been really hard on him and the family, but it’s made him think about the wider story and that is that other people shouldn’t be allowed to talk about others in this way,” the source claimed.

His children have been asking what the story is about, which is really difficult.

“It’s so discriminating to say this about a man, this would not be said about a woman. His children have been asking what the story is about, which is really difficult. He has no recollection of meeting this person, never mind anything else.”

Rebekah Vardy has admitted the claims are untrue and has apologised (Credit: Cover Images)

Blindsided by mention in court case

Pete is dad to Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with wife Emily, as well as Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

The source added that Pete was blindsided about what has happened.

They claimed he “wasn’t told his name would be mentioned in a major court case”.

As a result, the source claimed Pete “feels it’s totally wrong”.

“For someone else to talk about personal parts of his body is upsetting for him and his family. He’s got children that go to school and can hear all of this. It shouldn’t be allowed for someone to do this to another person.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Peter for a comment on this story.

