Peter Andre often shares pictures of his children online, and today he melted fans’ hearts with a cute snap of Amelia.

On Instagram earlier (Tuesday, December 8), the Mysterious Girl singer, 47, posted a picture of his daughter with wife Emily MacDonagh penning a letter to Father Christmas.

Peter Andre and wife Emily have two children (Credit: SplashNews)

Amelia, eldest of Peter Andre’s children with Emily MacDonagh

The photo shows Amelia, six, sitting on the floor next to her adorable pet rabbit, Willow.

In the snap, she leans over a piece of paper, pen in hand, as she writes a letter for Santa.

Read more: Katie Price says she doesn’t care about ex Peter Andre in furious rant

Peter wrote in the caption of the pic: “Standard morning. Amelia writing to Santa with her cute Willow watching on before school. #rabbits #santa #christmas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

How did the singer’s fans react?

One of the star’s fans said: “Now Pete, you will have a long list there and I’m sure Santa Pete will make sure she will get every little thing.”

Another said: “This is so cute.”

A third put: “Awww so cute.”

Amelia writing to Santa with her cute Willow watching on before school.

A fourth asked: “What does she want this year? Can you get it?”

A fifth said simply: “Adorable.”

Others commented with strings of heart-eye emojis.

Peter Andre has two other children with ex Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre’s children

The presenter has four children. His eldest, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, are with his ex Katie Price.

Pete’s youngest children, Theo, four, and Amelia, six, are with Emily.

Earlier this week, Katie shocked fans with a snap of Junior Andre looking all grown up – and her social media followers thought he looked just like his dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Read more: Katie Price shares Instagram picture of daughter Princess’s stunning new hair

She wrote alongside the photo: “My baby @officialjunior_andre getting so grown up and such an amazing son.”

One fan commented, “Image of his dad” while someone else said Junior was “Peter’s double”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.