Peter Andre shares emotional letters from children Amelia and Theo left for Queen

Peter Andre shared a sweet video of his children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with flowers and letters after Her Majesty died on September 8.

Mourners have been leaving various tributes to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

These include bouquets of flowers, and even Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches.

Peter, 49, headed to Buckingham Palace with wife Emily, 33, and their two children, as well as Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, whom he shares with ex Katie Price.

The family admired the beautiful blooms on display and lay flowers of their own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre children

Pete’s youngest two children wrote touching letters to the Queen, who died with some of her family by her side last week.

Sharing pictures to Instagram, the letter from Amelia read: “Thank you for being such a lovely Queen. I was so sad to hear the news.

“Me and my family will miss you. Best wishes Amelia Andrea.”

Theo’s note read: “Dear Queen Elizabeth. I love you. Love Theo.”

Peter and his kids paid their respects to the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Emily added on her Instagram page: “It was so lovely and very moving reading so many tributes at Green Park with the kids this afternoon.

“So much love for a truly amazing lady.”

Peter is one of the many famous faces to share his children’s tributes to the Queen.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby, 41, revealed the letters her children – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven, – had written after they went to Buckingham Palace.

Posting to Instagram, she wrote: “Time to reflect and pay our respects. The children wrote the most beautiful words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Tributes to the Queen

Holly, alongside pop superstar Elton John, were among the first to lead the celebrity tributes following the Queen’s death, with others such as Olivia Colman, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, The Beckhams, Ant and Dec, Carol Vorderman, and many more following suit.

On Tuesday evening the Queen’s coffin flew to London, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort waiting at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken to Westminster Hall today to lie in state, with thousands of mourners queuing to pay their respects.

The Queen’s coffin previously arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral Castle before making the journey to London.

Mourners put down flowers, cards and stuffed animals in London’s Green Park (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The flight taking the Queen’s coffin to London was the most tracked in history, website Flightradar24 has said.

Nearly six million people tried to follow the plane’s route from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt.

This was within its first minute in the air, the website said.

More than 4.79 million people watched on its site and app and 296,000 were watching on a YouTube stream.

There will be more than 1,000 volunteers, stewards, and London’s Metropolitan Police officers on hand during the four days the Queen will lay in rest.

Meanwhile, queues to visit the coffin may potentially reach for miles.

The hearse carrying the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arriving at Buckingham Palace (Credits: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place from 11am on Monday, September 19.

It’s likely to be one of the biggest events the UK has ever seen.

Thousands are set to line the ceremonial route for days to pay their respects ahead of, and during, the funeral procession.

King Charles III approved for the date to be a Bank Holiday as the UK remains in a state of national mourning.

