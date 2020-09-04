Peter Andre celebrates parents’ 65th wedding anniversary: ‘I aspire to be like you both’

Peter Andre has written a gushing tribute to his parents. His mum and dad, Savvas and Thea, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 47, took to social media to share their amazing milestone.

Sharing with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, he wrote: “HAPPY 65th wedding anniversary mum and dad.

Peter Andre says he hopes to have a lasting marriage with Emily like his parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Married for over six decades!

“You are the greatest. What a milestone. I aspire to be like you both.

“Love you and so grateful to still have you both in our lives. Na Zisete (long live in Greek) #family #65yearsofmarriage #mumanddad.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford opens up about heartbreaking loss of her sister

Vicky Pattison commented “Love them”, and dozens of Pete’s fans praised their amazing achievement.

One user commented: “65 years! Wow they don’t look old enough!! Happy Anniversary.”

Another user posted: “Amazing achievement and what a beautiful couple x so pleased I got to meet them.

“Wishing them many more years of health and happiness.”

And a further user commented: “Happy 65th wedding anniversary to your gorgeous mum and dad. Enjoy and cherish every moment with them.”

Read more: Kerry Katona shares emotional moment as Ryan Mahoney proposes

Pete has a very close relationship with his parents. He has spoken of how hard he has found it being separated from them during lockdown.

Pete misses his parents in Australia during lockdown

Peter says it is difficult to be away from his parents during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, he says he still phones them daily at their home in Australia.

Peter told the Mail Online: “I speak to my dad pretty much every day. The only saving grace is that my sister is there.

“I know that everyone is in the same position and when you know that… I am not singled out.”

He further elaborated on the issue speaking to Good Morning Britain.

He told Charlotte Hawkins last month: “The thing is, I don’t want to take away from people here, that weren’t allowed to see their parents that were two miles away.

“The problem is now for us, yes some of the restrictions are lifted and same in Australia now, and some other countries around the world you can’t go.

“And if you were to go you’d have to quarantine somewhere else, you wouldn’t be able to go to see your parents and quarantine for two weeks to see them.

“So it’s a really difficult time.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.