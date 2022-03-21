Peter Andre sparks fears as he’s pictured with bruised face and bloody nose

Peter Andre has shared a picture of himself looking bloodied and bruised, sparking fears among concerned fans.

The Mysterious Girl favourite posted the picture to Instagram yesterday (March 20).

In the picture he has a bloody nose and a bruised face, with some fans asking the star: “What the hell happened?!”

Peter Andre worried fans when he uploaded a picture of himself looking bloodied and bruised (Credit: Splash News)

What did Peter Andre fans say about the new picture?

Pete himself captioned the shot: “Ouch!!”

And soon the concerned comments came rolling in.

“What happened?” adding the crying emoji.

A second said: “That looks painful.”

Another commented: “What on earth have you done?”

“Omg what have you done?!” another concerned fan asked the singer.

“What the hell has happened here?” said another.

“Hope you feel better soon,” another fan wished.

“Oh that looks so sore,” another concluded.

However, all was not how it seemed…

What did Peter Andre say about his bloodied face?

After seeing the concerns from fans, Pete went back and edited his caption to include the fact it was for a “secret project” that was “coming soon”.

He also tagged a film director in the post and a make-up artist.

Later, to clear things up even more Pete thanked the make-up artist in his story, making it clear the bruises were fake.

He also posted a picture of himself and son Junior to his grid with the director he’d tagged.

Pete confirmed that he was “currently filming a brand-new film”.

“I actually got worried for second then,” said one fan.

Another replied to various comments that Pete’s face looked sore with a bit of a sarcastic quip.

They said: “Since when was makeup painful? Unless you’re allergic.”

What else has Peter Andre been up to?

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Mysterious Girl singer, who recently jetted out to Australia to be reunited with his parents.

While there, Pete shared numerous updates on his frail mum, after previously admitting that her health was “declining“.

