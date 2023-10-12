Junior Andre’s fears over ‘bond’ with new baby amid Peter and Emily Andre pregnancy news

Pop star and actor Peter Andre, 50, recently shared the news that he is expecting his fifth baby – information that son Junior Andre might not welcome.

Peter and his wife Emily, 33, wed in 2015, and on Thursday (October 12), they announced on Instagram that they were expecting a third child.

They said: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

However, perhaps he should have checked with his son Junior to see if he was okay with it.

Junior Andre speaks out

Emily and Peter already have two children, Amelia and Theo.

Peter also shares two children with his ex, Katie Price. They have a daughter, Princess, and a son, Junior, together.

In 2021, Junior shared with OK! that any more children may weaken the “bond” with his father and dilute their time together.

At the time, Junior had just turned 16 and feared any more kids added to the mix would be an issue.

Junior said: “I think the age gap would be too big. If Emily got pregnant now that means the baby would be born when I’m almost 17 and I don’t think the same strong bond would be there. I’ll be close to moving out of the house.”

Sweetly, he added: “I want to be the big brother they love so much and not someone they hardly ever see. I also have six siblings already so there are quite a few of us.”

At the time Peter had no plans to have another child, answering the question on growing his family with a simple: “Hell to the no!”

Welcome to the family

Junior is yet to make any announcements on his future sibling on his social media channels.

However, many of Peter’s celebrity pals have shared their congratulations and well wishes on the news.

A Place in the Sun‘s Ben Hillman said: “Woohoo congratulations guys.”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan added: “Such amazing news my friend – family is everything.”

Daughter Princess said: “Congratulations.”

