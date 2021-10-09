Peter Andre and Instagram fans hail make-up free daughter Princess, 14, as a ‘natural beauty’

Fans of Peter Andre have hailed his daughter Princess as a ‘natural beauty’ on Instagram, urging her to ‘never change’.

The 14-year-old came in for attention from the Mysterious Girl singer’s fans after he shared a father-daughter pic earlier today.

Seemingly prompted by comments from Pete, 48, Princess’ appearance in the sweet snap then came under scrutiny.

Princess Andre turned 14 over the summer (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

What did Peter Andre say about his daughter on Instagram?

Peter joked in the post’s caption that he couldn’t work out how Princess, whose mum is Katie Price, is so photogenic.

Nonetheless, he insisted the teen had not tinkered with the pic – even though he liked his own appearance in it!

Tagging Princess’ Insta handle into the caption, Peter wrote fondly: “Can I be more proud of you my daughter?

“Btw, I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one things for sure, she is NOT wearing make up. And damn you made me look good.

“Anyways, love you so much.”

How fans reacted

Within hours, the post had been endorsed over 80,000 times with likes. And it was clear some fans’ hearts had melted at Peter’s sweet dedication.

However, it seems many commenters picked up on the mention of Princess going make-up free and echoed his tone when replying.

“Wow Peter she doesn’t need make up she is naturally beautiful,” agreed one fan.

Please keep up with a natural look and inspire young girls your age to look the same.

Another follower concurred: “So agree, she’s so beautiful naturally. So don’t change.”

And following on from that comment about ‘change’, another person seemed to warn against ‘fakery’ when it comes to appearance.

They added: “Nature at its best. Don’t mess with it ever.”

‘Stay natural’

Others cooing over the Andres went on to suggest Princess could influence others of her age to ditch the slap.

“Princess you look absolutely beautiful, you do not need any make-up,” one person contributed.

“Please keep up with a natural look and inspire young girls your age to look the same. They don’t need to be plastered in it to be beautiful. Your dad is so proud of you.”

Another person wrote similarly: “No plastered make up like most girls of her age think they need.

“Stay fresh light natural, slightly enhanced maybe, [but a] natural beauty.”

And a third person, making mention of Princess’ mum, added; ‘She’s absolutely gorgeous.

“Her eyelashes have always been long and curled from being a baby. Kate was always accused of curling them or putting mascara on them. She’s a stunning young girl.”

However, others felt commenters were going to far with their advice to a young teen.

One person reflected: “I keep seeing people saying don’t wear make up. Why what’s wrong with make up?

“She’s a pretty 14-year-old girl. Most girls experiment and have fun with make up. It is all part of growing up.”

