Peter Andre and wife Emily share major disagreement over how much they spend on kids' birthday presents

In their latest digital episode of their reality show, Life with the Andres, Peter Andre and wife Emily shared their thoughts on gift giving.

And the couple seriously disagree when it comes to how much they spend on birthday gifts for their kids.

Emily, 30, told the cameras that she wouldn't go overboard on buying gifts for their children, Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

She said: "So Pete and I are a little bit different in our approach to birthdays.

"Maybe because my kids are younger, but they are certainly not getting limited edition stuff."

Emily Andre admits she doesn't go overboard with her kids' gifts (Image credit: The Sun/YouTube)

However, Peter, 47, lavished son Junior, 15, with multiple expensive birthday gifts.

He explained that Junior (who Peter shares with ex-wife Katie Price) had asked for one of five gifts.

But the Mysterious Girl singer decided to buy him all five for his son's big day.

"Me and Emily have completely different views on this"

The gifts included a Playstation VR (which costs around £300), limited edition Nike trainers, a limited edition jumper and a backpack.

Pete explained why he liked to spoil his children on their birthdays.

Peter Andre enjoyed thoroughly treating his son Junior for his 15th birthday (Image credit: The Sun/YouTube)

He said: "I just want to spoil him a bit, he's a good boy and he's got his GCSEs next year.

"Me and Emily have completely different views on this, she's like, you don't buy kids expensive stuff you just buy them something thoughtful because otherwise they expect it.

"I understand that in a way, and she said: 'I hope you don't mind but with Millie and Theo I won't do that', and I said well that's up to you.

"I know he's not expecting it"

"But if they expect it and demand it they can forget it, but the way Junior approached this made me want to get all of this for him, and I know he's not expecting it.

"He will be hoping for just one of these."

Junior Andre appeared very grateful for his presents (Image credit: The Sun/YouTube)

Peter then dryly added: "Maybe he's figured me out and knows how to get what he wants, maybe I'm the mug."

Fortunately Junior was absolutely thrilled with his gifts.

"Maybe I'm the mug"

He also cried at his dad's birthday card.

After reading out Pete's sweet birthday message he shed a tear before hugging and kissing his old man.

He went on to profusely thank his father for each of his gifts, and promptly tried on all of his new clothes.

