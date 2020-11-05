Pete Wicks has hinted that Sam Thompson isn’t back with his cheating ex Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara sparked speculation they’re back together after a picture of them apparently enjoying dinner together surfaced on Instagram.

However, it was swiftly deleted and both have remained tight lipped on what’s been called a social media blunder.

Now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Sam’s pal Pete Wicks has said he’ll “support” his friend no matter what “he decides to do”.

What did Pete Wicks say about Sam Thompson?

Pete told ED!: “I speak to him almost every day. He’s doing alright, it’s been a tough few months for him, but he’ll bounce back, we always do.”

Asked what he thought of Zara’s social media pleas to win Sam back, Pete said he didn’t pay “any attention” to it.

As long as Sam’s happy with whatever he does and whatever he decides to do, I’d support that.

“I don’t follow her so I don’t really pay any attention to that. But I think it’s genuinely what people do when they’ve been caught out isn’t it – and I would know,” the ladies man said.

“But I don’t know, neither of them have really spoken too much about it so it’s probably not my place to speak too much about it,” he said.

‘As long as Sam’s happy I’d support him’

Pete did add that he’s there for his pal, though, no matter what.

Hinting that perhaps they aren’t quite back together, Pete said: “As long as Sam’s happy with whatever he does and whatever he decides to do, I’d support that and so would anyone.

“But it’s been a rough couple of months. It’s always rough when you’re in the public eye, the embarrassment of that especially,” he said.

“It’s a pride thing a lot of the time as well, it’s quite embarrassing what’s happened but it is what it is.”

What happened between Sam and Zara?

Zara is said to have cheated on him with a colleague on last year’s Celebrity X Factor.

Their split has been played out on E4 reality show Made In Chelsea.

