Pete Davidson is a famous comedian and actor who has dated a bevvy of beautiful women – and has a long list of famous exes.

The SNL star may be just 27, but he’s been linked to some of the most gorgeous women in the world.

And he’s currently dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who is of course the daughter of actress Sally Dynevor, who plays Corrie legend Sally Webster.

So how does he do it?! And who are Pete Davidson’s celebrity exes?

We take a look below…

With so many hot exes, how Pete Davidson pull it off?! (Credit: SplashNews)

How does Pete Davidson date so many beautiful women?

Pete is said to attract such a high calibre of women because he is naturally polite and charming.

He’s also very open about his battling his own demons, and his borderline personality disorder diagnosis.

In an interview with Glenn Close, he told her: “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

Pete Davidson with his ex Kaia Gerber (Credit: SplashNews)

Some insiders say they that women find his frankness refreshing, and that it is actually the women that approach him – not the other way round.

An insider told Page Six back in 2019: “All of these women he has been with approached him – it’s not even that he has a type.

Th”You wouldn’t think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that’s part of the reason women like him.”

Meanwhile, some believe he has a very large penis. And that as a result, he carries that desired yet elusive ‘big d*** energy’.

Indeed his ex Ariana Grande wrote ‘HUUUUGE’ underneath a photo of them together in her music video for Thank U, Next.

Yet Pete appeared annoyed by this and later said before a theatre audience: “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Pete Davidson with another ex Margaret Qualley (Credit: SplashNews)

Who has Pete Davidson dated? Who’s who of exes!

After breaking up with Ariana Grande, Pete went on to date British actress Kate Beckinsale.

It is said to have been a fun fling, and they apparently remain on good terms.

After Kate he dated Margaret Qualley, 26, who is an actress and the daughter of famous actress Andy MacDowell.

Then he was linked to Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia, who is just 19, and was 18 when dating Pete.

Now he is in a relationship with Bridgerton actress Phoebe, 26.

Pete Davidson is currently dating Phoebe Dynevor (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor meet?

Pete and Phoebe are believed to have first met at the after-party of her co-star Regé-Jean’s Saturday Night Live debut.

This aired in mid February – and they are believed to have begun dating shortly after.

Pete was even spotted in Phoebe’s hometown of Manchester.

And in April they were photographed together at Stoke-On-Trent.

They were spotted over this weekend while at Wimbledon, hugging – and appeared to be very much in love.



But in April Heat magazine claimed that Phoebe’s mum Sally was worried about their relationship.

The source claimed: “Any parent is curious about who their child is dating. And, unfortunately for Phoebe, all Sally had to do is a quick Google search – which has obviously raised a few red flags, because of Pete’s colourful dating life.

“Sally’s slightly concerned about how fast he seems to move on to new partners.”

