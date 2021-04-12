Nikki Grahame passed away after a long battle with anorexia at the age of 38 and her close friend and Big Brother housemate, Pete Bennett, 39, now says she had begged him to help save her.

While speaking to Sky News, he explained her sad call for help.

Pete said: “I knew she was ill in the last lockdown – she told me not to say that she was getting care.

Big Brother star Pete appeared understandably distraught throughout the interview (Credit: Sky News)

Pete tried to help Nikki

“She rang me up and said ‘Pete I’m ill, come and get me in the clinic’ – I was busy at the time.”

The 2006 Big Brother housemate, who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, appeared to struggle during the interview.

But he explained that he and his girlfriend did go and visit Nikki.

Looking visibly distraught, he went on to say: “This second lockdown… I remember seeing the fundraiser… and I thought ‘Oh My God, she is really, really ill.’

“I just got in the cab and went over there with my girlfriend, who is a mental health nurse. We just tried to give her love and support.

“Me and Nikki had a great connection. I thought the love I had for her would boost her up and get her out of the darkness.”

Nikki Grahame photographed in June 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

She tragically lost her battle

Nikki tragically lost her battle with anorexia on Friday April 9, 2021.

£65,000 had been raised on GoFundMe to finance potentially life-saving treatment.

On April 10, the site was updated with: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.

Big Brother star Pete Bennett in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews)

“We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news.

“Full details will be released as and when we know them.”

Heartbreakingly, her mother Sue had appeared on Good Morning Britain just over a week prior to her daughter’s death.

Here she said that Nikki was incredibly grateful for support from her fans.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED online here.

