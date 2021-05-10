With Perrie Edwards pregnant, bookies have now listed their favourites for the name of the baby.

As the Little Mix star, 27, and Liverpool and England footie star Alex soak in all the lovely congratulations, a whole host of names are in the frame.

And some of Perrie’s Little Mix pals are on the list!

Perrie Edwards pregnant – what are the favourites when it comes to names?

The star announced her first pregnancy on Instagram and said: “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Bookies Betfair immediately sprung into action and issued a list of odds for baby names.

If it’s a girl, Eleanor is the current favourite at 9/2, with Amelia following closely behind at 7/1.

Isla (9/4), Jessica (9/1), Lily (15/2) and Jade (14/1) are also on the list.

Also mentioned are Jade, Leanne, Wednesday and Deborah.

Perrie’s Little Mix colleagues are on the list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the boys’ names on the list?

When it comes to boy names, Henry is favourite at 5/2.

Coming in a close second is Alexander (Perrie’s father’s name) at 15/2, then Noah at 11/4, Benjamin at 7/2 and Louis at 8/1.

Jordan, Teddy, Patrick and Mark are also on the list, while the name of Alex’s manager at Liverpool – Jurgen (Klopp) – is a rank outsider a 100/1.

Jurgen is a rank outsider (Credit: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO / SplashNews.com)

What did Betfair say?

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “Little Mix fans were overjoyed to see Perrie Edwards follow her band-mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock in announcing her pregnancy.

“Ellie is the name of Perrie’s best friend at a 5/2 that is the favourite girls’ name – while Henry, also at 5/2 is a nod to Arsenal fan Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hero growing up, Thierry Henry.

“We back the couple to go somewhat more traditional with their choice – however, Perrie’s Little Mix bandmates are all represented in the girls’ list, the favourite of the three past and present members being Jessica at 9/1.”