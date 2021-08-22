Perrie Edwards gives birth to her first baby and has shared beautiful pictures to social media.

The Little Mix singer took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm she’s welcomed her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Yesterday, fans began speculating that Perrie was in labour after Alex pulled out of a football game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

Perrie Edwards gives birth to baby

The singer shared two black and white photos, showing her newborn’s tiny hand and foot.

Read more: Perrie Edwards fans convinced she’s in labour as boyfriend pulls out of football game

Perrie wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Meanwhile, Alex wrote on his Instagram: “Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21.”

Alex and Perrie have welcomed their first baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans are thrilled over the news and sent their congratulations to the new parents.

One person commented: “Omg! Congrats!”

Another said: “CONGRATS so happy for you.”

A third added: “My heart. Perrie. Congratulations to you and Alex. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Another gushed: “Omg congratulations to you both.”

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is a mum! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perrie and Alex announced they were expecting their first baby earlier this year.

At the time, Perrie shared an image of her bump with both she and Alex’s hands wrapped around it.

Congratulations to you and Alex. You’re going to be incredible parents.

The star said: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

In addition, Alex said on Instagram: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?

Alex pulled out of a football game yesterday, sparking rumours Perrie was in labour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pose with their baby bumps together

“So grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights.”

Who is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex is an English professional footballer.

The couple started dating in 2016.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.