Perrie Edwards fans are convinced she’s gone into labour and will soon welcome her first baby after her boyfriend pulled out of a football game.

On Saturday, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade Chamberlain pulled out of a match against Burnley due to “personal reasons”.

This sent Little Mix fans into a frenzy on Twitter, as many began speculating whether this meant Perrie had gone into labour.

Fans are speculating whether Perrie is in labour (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Perrie Edwards baby

One person said on Twitter: “Omg has Perrie gone into labour?!”

Another wrote: “PERRIE IS IN LABOUR?! I hope she is having a safe pregnancy.”

Read more: Pregnant Perrie Edwards shows growing baby bump in stunning bikini selfie

A third added: “PERRIE IS IN LABOUR?!?! BABY OX IS COMING.”

ED! has contacted reps for Perrie for commnet.

Alex pulled out of a football game today (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

When is Perrie Edwards due?

The singer hasn’t confirmed her due date, but recently said on Instagram that her baby was due “soon”.

Perrie shared a beautiful picture of herself showcasing her huge bump as she posed naked.

She wrote: “Baby Ox… soon…”

Perrie and Alex announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year.

Perrie announced her pregnancy in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram in May, Perrie shared an image of her bump with both she and Alex’s hands wrapped around it.

She wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Meanwhile, Alex said on Instagram: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?

“So grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights.”

Perrie’s Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced she was pregnant around the same time.

Leigh-Anne is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Read more: Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pose with their baby bumps together

The singer recently shared a bump photo to Instagram.

Leigh-Anne wrote alongside it: “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.