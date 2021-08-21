Perrie Edwards fans are convinced she’s gone into labour and will soon welcome her first baby after her boyfriend pulled out of a football game.
On Saturday, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade Chamberlain pulled out of a match against Burnley due to “personal reasons”.
This sent Little Mix fans into a frenzy on Twitter, as many began speculating whether this meant Perrie had gone into labour.
Perrie Edwards baby
One person said on Twitter: “Omg has Perrie gone into labour?!”
Another wrote: “PERRIE IS IN LABOUR?! I hope she is having a safe pregnancy.”
A third added: “PERRIE IS IN LABOUR?!?! BABY OX IS COMING.”
ED! has contacted reps for Perrie for commnet.
When is Perrie Edwards due?
The singer hasn’t confirmed her due date, but recently said on Instagram that her baby was due “soon”.
Perrie shared a beautiful picture of herself showcasing her huge bump as she posed naked.
She wrote: “Baby Ox… soon…”
Perrie and Alex announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram in May, Perrie shared an image of her bump with both she and Alex’s hands wrapped around it.
She wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.
“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”
Meanwhile, Alex said on Instagram: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?
“So grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights.”
Perrie’s Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced she was pregnant around the same time.
Leigh-Anne is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.
The singer recently shared a bump photo to Instagram.
Leigh-Anne wrote alongside it: “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”
