Perrie Edwards has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The happy news comes just days after her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she was pregnant with her first baby.

On Monday (May 10), Perrie shared stunning black and white photos to Instagram showing her growing baby bump alongside her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

What did Perrie Edwards say about being pregnant?

Perrie wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Meanwhile, Alex wrote on his Instagram: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights.”

Perrie’s followers gushed over the announcement, including her Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

Fans congratulated Perrie on her pregnancy news (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Jade commented: “Beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “Aww congratulations to you both.”

Another person said: “First Leigh-Anne and now Perrie omg LITTLE MIX BABIES.”

A third added: “Congratulations I’m so happy for you.”

Both Perrie and Leigh-Anne (far left) are pregnant (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Leigh-Anne say about her baby news?

Last week, Leigh-Anne thrilled fans as she announced her baby news.

In gorgeous photos, Leigh-Anne was seen cradling her growing bump in an emerald green outfit.

Alongside the snaps, the singer said: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true…

“We can’t wait to meet you.”

Perrie wrote on the post: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. ILY both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

Jade added: “Love you so much. Look at this family.”

Alexandra Burke commented: “Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! So happy for you!”

In addition, Dani Dyer said: “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations so so excited for you.”

Who is Perrie’s boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex is an English professional footballer.

The couple started dating in 2016.

