Dancing On Ice star ‘splits from girlfriend’ after sparking rumours amongst ‘sad’ fans

Dancing On Ice star Perri Kiely has reportedly split from his girlfriend Laura Smith.

Perri and Laura, who was the dancer’s first girlfriend, apparently met during his time on the show in 2020.

It’s claimed the pair have gone their separate ways after three years together.

Perri has reportedly split from his girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perri Kiely ‘splits’ from girlfriend

The Sun reports that Laura posted a solo Valentine’s message.

The picture shows Laura looking away from the camera while holding a bunch of flowers.

Laura captioned the post: “Alexa, play Flowers by Miley Cyrus.”

Following the post, a source told The Sun: “They split just after Christmas when they realised they wanted different things.

Perri and Laura apparently met on Dancing On Ice in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice ‘split’

“It’s very sad because everyone thought they were perfect together and Perri was really loved up.

“They aren’t talking at the moment but Laura was determined to have a nice Valentine’s Day without him.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Perri for comment on this story.

They split just after Christmas when they realised they wanted different things.

It comes after his fans began speculating that he had split from Laura.

On his most recent Instagram posts, one fan commented: “I just wanna know if he’s still with Laura. They are/were so cute together,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Perri skated with professional Vanessa on Dancing On Ice in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Are you and your girlfriend still together?”

Someone else posted: “I am sad you and @laura_bryony don’t seem together anymore.”

Another shut down the speculation, saying: “To everyone commenting, Perri and Laura most likely have split.”

Back in 2020, reports claimed that Perri and Laura had found love backstage at Dancing On Ice.

Speaking on his KISS FM radio show, Perri said at the time: “I’ve got a girlfriend, woo! I can’t believe I’ve finally said it, the relief off my chest now, it’s insane!

“It feels great, it’s taken me 24 years and a global pandemic to get there, but guys it’s finally here.”

At the time, a source claimed that Perri was “smitten” with Laura.

They added to The Sun in 2020: “Laura caught his eye immediately and he would flirt like mad with her.

“Perri and Laura took it really slow and went on a few dates before lockdown. They kept it going over the past few months. Perri couldn’t be happier.”

