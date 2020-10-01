Penny Lancaster has showed off her weight loss after “shaming” herself with a stomach photo.

The Loose Women star shared before and after pictures to her Instagram Story to reveal she has dropped over 17 pounds.

Penny, 49, told fans she had a “wake up call” to lose weight and embarked on a healthier lifestyle.

Penny Lancaster showed off her weight loss (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Penny Lancaster say about her weight loss?

The star wrote: “During the lockdown I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear for the virus and the unknown.

I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone.

In addition, Penny said: “It worked and with a new diet and exercise, I lost 17lb and 4in off my waist in eight weeks!”

Penny Lancaster said she has lost 17lb and 4in off her waist in eight weeks (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The first image showed Penny wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white lacy bra as she posed from the side.

In addition, the second photo saw Penny looking slimmer in the same pair of jeans and bra.

Penny Lancaster opens up about the menopause

Meanwhile, Penny previously opened up about the menopause and admitted she was having “horrific” symptoms.

The star told the Daily Mail newspaper: “I mean millions of women go through it, it’s nothing special but, God, it’s tough.

Penny admitted she was having “horrific” menopause symptoms (Credit: ITV)

“I woke up sweating. Horrific. I actually thought, ‘Is this COVID-19?’

“I had all the menopause symptoms — burning up, feeling wiped out, mood swings that are off the scale. I’ve wanted to scream. You don’t know if it’s just these times we are in.”

In addition, Penny said she eventually had tests and found out she was “in the menopause”.

Speaking about her husband Rod Stewart, Penny said he was “brilliant”.

She added that she has “to keep explaining why I can become so cross all of a sudden”.

Penny said her husband Rod Stewart was “brilliant” amid her menopause (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Penny Lancaster opens up on Loose Women

Meanwhile, speaking on Loose Women, Penny admitted her sons helped her when she was having a bad day.

She said: “I was in the kitchen, it had been one of those days where everything had been going wrong.

“I ended up throwing the dinner across the kitchen. I just screamed and burst into tears. The boys came and hugged me.”

