Penny Lancaster reveals menopausal meltdown after turning to booze in lockdown

Penny Lancaster has revealed she suffered a menopausal meltdown during lockdown.

The Loose Women star, 49, said she turned to food and booze and would end up “drinking at lunch and dinner”.

Penny admitted she realised she had to change her habits when she struggled to fit into her clothes.

What did Penny Lancaster say?

The star told The Sun: “As soon as we went into lockdown we just decided to make the most of it. We’d have an Italian day, or a French day or Mexican.

“So, tequila came out on Mexican night. I was matching cocktails and wine with food on every level.

“I ended up drinking at lunch and dinner, trying to imagine we were on holiday somewhere and we were in a remote location.”

However, Penny said the drinking crept up and she could be having “up to four glasses” each day.

The model admitted she “found drink numbs you a bit and you think it doesn’t matter”.

However, she insisted it’s “never a good thing to have that much alcohol a day”.

Penny admitted her hormones sparked a meltdown in which she threw a chicken pie across the kitchen.

She said it was a “panic-attack type of meltdown” and she “wasn’t in control”.

Penny said her sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden, nine, began arguing and she had cooked pies.

However, during the meltdown, Penny revealed she threw one of the pies across the kitchen and “screamed and cried”.

Sweetly, her boys came running over to her and apologised.

Penny said she had to explain to her boys and husband Rod Stewart that she “might get angry and cry because my hormones are changing so much”.

Penny Lancaster’s weight loss

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed she lost over 17 pounds after gaining weight in lockdown.

Penny shared before and after pictures to her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “During the lockdown I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear for the virus and the unknown.

“I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone. As a wake up call I shamed [myself] by taking a photo.”

In addition, Penny said: “It worked and with a new diet and exercise, I lost 17lb and 4in off my waist in eight weeks!”

