Penny Lancaster meltdown
News

Penny Lancaster reveals menopausal meltdown after turning to booze in lockdown

Penny said she gained weight in lockdown after eating more than usual

By Rebecca Carter

Penny Lancaster has revealed she suffered a menopausal meltdown during lockdown.

The Loose Women star, 49, said she turned to food and booze and would end up “drinking at lunch and dinner”.

Penny admitted she realised she had to change her habits when she struggled to fit into her clothes.

Penny Lancaster suffered a menopausal meltdown during lockdown (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Penny Lancaster say?

The star told The Sun: “As soon as we went into lockdown we just decided to make the most of it. We’d have an Italian day, or a French day or Mexican.

“So, tequila came out on Mexican night. I was matching cocktails and wine with food on every level.

Read more: Penny Lancaster shows off weight loss after ‘shaming herself’ with stomach photo

“I ended up drinking at lunch and dinner, trying to imagine we were on holiday somewhere and we were in a remote location.”

However, Penny said the drinking crept up and she could be having “up to four glasses” each day.

Penny Lancaster on Loose Women
Penny said she could be having “up to four glasses” each day (Credit: ITV)

The model admitted she “found drink numbs you a bit and you think it doesn’t matter”.

However, she insisted it’s “never a good thing to have that much alcohol a day”.

I was matching cocktails and wine with food on every level.

Penny admitted her hormones sparked a meltdown in which she threw a chicken pie across the kitchen.

She said it was a “panic-attack type of meltdown” and she “wasn’t in control”.

Penny said her sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden, nine, began arguing and she had cooked pies.

Penny Lancaster Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster said she had a meltdown in her kitchen (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

However, during the meltdown, Penny revealed she threw one of the pies across the kitchen and “screamed and cried”.

Sweetly, her boys came running over to her and apologised.

Penny said she had to explain to her boys and husband Rod Stewart that she “might get angry and cry because my hormones are changing so much”.

Penny Lancaster’s weight loss

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed she lost over 17 pounds after gaining weight in lockdown.

Penny Lancaster weight loss
The star showed off her incredible weight loss (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Penny shared before and after pictures to her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “During the lockdown I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear for the virus and the unknown.

Read more: Nadia Sawalha poses naked in her back garden with a tub of margarine

“I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone. As a wake up call I shamed [myself] by taking a photo.”

In addition, Penny said: “It worked and with a new diet and exercise, I lost 17lb and 4in off my waist in eight weeks!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BGT: Amanda Holden ‘mocks’ critics of her skimpy dresses
Archie Lyndhurst girlfriend
Archie Lyndhurst: Girlfriend pays emotional tribute on his 20th birthday
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton
Phil Vickery ‘exchanged flirty text messages’ with shepherdess after split from Fern Britton
Carol McGiffin Loose Women Ofcom
Loose Women could face Ofcom investigation after Carol McGiffin’s Chrissy Teigen comments
amanda holden cleavage
BGT: Amanda Holden performance divides viewers
Sophie Pete Sandiford Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford goes public with his girlfriend