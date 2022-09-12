Penny Lancaster ‘very proud’ as she announces huge role at Queen’s funeral

Penny Lancaster opened up on Good Morning Britain today (September 12) about the special police role she’ll take during the Queen‘s state funeral.

The star, who is married to singer Rod Stewart, revealed that she is “very proud” to work as a Special Constable during the historic funeral on Monday, September 19.

Penny became a Special Costable last year after being inspired by her time on Famous and Fighting Crime (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Penny Lancaster will work at Queen’s funeral

The 51-year-old became a special constable last year after she appeared on a programme called Famous and Fighting Crime, where she went on patrols with police officers.

This then inspired her to become a police officer for real.

Speaking about her upcoming role in the Queen’s funeral, she first said it was a “great privilege” to work at the Queen’s memorial service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

A historic moment I’ll be very proud to be at.

Penny added: “I signed the oath of Office of Constable to Her Majesty the Queen just over a year ago, April last year, and just as the seamless tie between Her Majesty and now King Charles III, my oath will be now with the King.

“[I had] extreme proudness to be able to serve on the streets of London on Friday, and I will be again on Wednesday when the Queen’s cortège, her coffin will come into London, and on Monday, a historic moment I’ll be very proud to serve.”

Penny and her husband Rod Stewart have a close relationship with the Royal Family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Penny and her husband, Rod, are no strangers to the Royal Family.

She has worked closely with the now King while he was a Prince with the charity The Prince’s Trust.

Penny even admitted that she has attended events where she danced with both the King and her husband Rod.

What does her job involve?

Penny opened up about her job during a podcast interview.

She revealed that her role is mainly foot patrol.

However, she also disclosed that she does get to test out other aspects of policing.

Speaking on Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid Point, Penny said: “We look after the bridges. I think a lot of people, because of the pandemic, have been thinking of taking their life, sadly.

“At one point, it was every day there was someone that was jumping.

“A lot of the tasks we were given were manning the bridges. We would be walking up and down the bridges.”

She added: “I want to show my boys that it’s important to be whatever you want to be in life and fulfil every part of yourself, even if it’s considered dangerous.

“At the end of the day, the police are the public, and the public are the police. We’ve got the training and powers to do our job and to protect life.”

