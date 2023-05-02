Pedro Pascal’s knees gatecrashed the Met Gala 2023 and these memes are some thirsty work

It’s safe to say our beloved “internet daddy” Pedro Pascal got plenty of people talking thanks to his jaw-dropping outfit at the 2023 Met Gala.

The iconic annual event kicked off on Monday night (May 1) and plenty of headline-grabbing outfits dominated the red carpet.

But ED! is here to talk about the internet’s favourite man of the moment, Pedro Pascal. Rocking up to the star-studded event in a bold red and black suit look, the 48-year-old sent temperatures soaring as he bared his knees to the world.

Pedro was a vision at the Met Gala 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pedro Pascal sends fans wild at Met Gala

Dressed head-to-toe in Valentino, the Last Of Us actor wore a bright red trench coat and matching shirt with black tie. Amping up the raciness a little, Pedro flashed his muscular legs with a pair of black shorts and the super shiny military-style boots.

And as expected, the internet was left as thirsty as ever over his jaw-dropping ensemble – in particular his knees.

Here’s some of our favourite thirsty memes from the event – (prepare to get a little hot under the collar).

Someone wrote: “PEDRO PASCAL’S KNEE IN ITS FULL GLORY I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT THIS.”

Honestly same tbh – it’s already our screensaver.

Anyone else feeling hot under the collar? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Please someone make a twitter account about Pedro Pascal’s knee!!”

Don’t think we will ever recover from that tbh…

Please someone make a twitter account about Pedro Pascal’s Knee!! — Monica Henson (@artskooltourist) May 2, 2023

Another person tweeted: “I am totally chill and normal about Pedro Pascal’s Met Gala look. Not obsessed at all about him showing his [bleep] knee. Or his painted nails. Or that he was supposed to also have a lip ring.”

The “internet daddy” knows how to get people talking!

Another added: “Pedro Pascal’s knee, Met Gala 2023. That’s the tweet.”

What more do you need from life?!

pedro pascal’s knee, met gala 2023. that’s the tweet — (@pydiaa_) May 2, 2023

Another wrote: “SQUISH MY HEAD WITH YOUR KNEES MAN.”

We might start a petition to replace the UK flag with Pedro’s knees…

Someone tweeted a video of Orlando Bloom from Pirates of the Caribbean to explain how they were feeling…

Where can we join the queue please?

Me to Pedro Pascal’s slutty little knee at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/wygRPrpiJP — ⭕️ (@knoxbootie) May 2, 2023

He’s just giving us what we deserve tbh.

Good Morning to Pedro Pascals Knees and only Pedro Pascals Knees. — AllyisCosy (@AllyisCosy) May 2, 2023

Ahhh Pedro Pascal looks like the Pizza Hut logo!!! Also his hot knees are out. Great, now I’m starving. pic.twitter.com/IuWlouyziR — Poly T. Cotton (@PolyTCotton) May 2, 2023

If I die, it’s because i saw Pedro Pascal’s knee. — Brianna (@BriannaDeRo) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal’s Knee. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/HbQwgyirY5 — Baseball and Democrats (@MLMPrivate) May 2, 2023

can’t wait for the TL to be flooded with nothing but Pedro Pascal’s knees for the next two weeks — Victoria Blissett Freeman (@ve_freeman) May 2, 2023

Pedro and Bella at Met Gala

What’s more, Pedro’s The Last Of Us co-star Bella Ramsey also bagged an invite to the snazzy event. The 19-year-old opted for a sleek suit – adorned with pearls. They teamed the smart ensemble with a pair of heeled brogues. Sadly, our fave TV duo didn’t pose together on the red carpet this time.

Read more: Emmerdale star reveals the steamy scenes ITV refused to broadcast last week

So what did you think of ‘daddy of the moment’ Pedro Pascal’s Met Gala look? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.