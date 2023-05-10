Bizarre reason YouTuber Paula Gonu cooked part of her own body and fed it to her boyfriend

Spanish social media influencer Paula Gonu recently admitted to cooking a part of her body and feeding it to her boyfriend in a spaghetti bolognese.

While we’re all up for changing up our favourite recipes with new ingredients, we’re not sure adding a piece of your knee is the right choice! On a recent podcast episode, Twitch and YouTube star Paula explained her inspiration to add a part of her knee to a meal she and her boyfriend shared.

Influencer Paula Gonu admitted to eating her knee cartilage (Credit: YouTube)

Spaghetti bolognese with a side of… knee?

Paula shared that she recently underwent a minor knee surgery under local anaesthesia, so she was awake for the surgery. She was curious about the procedure and had her doctor walk her through the steps as she watched the surgery on-screen. That’s when her doctor made a usual offer, to let her keep the knee cartilage that was removed.

I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me, and I had to put it back in my body.

Paula explained: “I told him yes, and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples. He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted.” The influencer joked around with her boyfriend about possibly eating the cartilage. She explained: “I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me, and I had to put it back in my body. I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”

She then prepared a spaghetti bolognese, in which she added her knee cartilage to the sauce. Paula and her boyfriend then shared the meal. Paula defended the decision, pointing out that many people consume their own bones and cartilage. She added that there are “worse animals” to eat and didn’t think eating parts of your own body should be taboo.

YouTuber Paula admitted to feeding the meal to her boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

‘Absolutely not’: Followers react to Paula Gonu confession

It seemed that many followers were not on Paula’s side about eating her knee, as they admitted they were disgusted. One person commented: “Absolutely not.” Another person said: “That is nasty!” A third person reacted: “What in the fresh hell?” A fourth person appeared to be turned off their dinner: “WARNING: Do not listen to this podcast while eating. You are welcome.”

So it sounds like not everyone is ready to add the special ingredient to their pasta…

