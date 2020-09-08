Paul Sinha has joked that his Parkinson’s is getting in the way of him enjoying gay sex.

The Chase star, 50, mocked the disease on social media and got fans laughing by comparing it to ‘living in the United Arab Emirates’.

The Chase favourite Paul Sinha joked that Parkinson’s makes gay sex difficult (Credit: ITV)

What did Paul Sinha say about his Parkinson’s?

On Twitter, Paul quipped that sex was “out of the question”.

The British quiz champ and comedian had his fans in hysterics on Tuesday (September 8) afternoon as he tweeted: “Having Parkinson’s is like living in the UAE.

“The sheikhs control your life, gay sex is out of the question, and there are a hell of a lot of parking spots.”

How did The Chase favourite’s followers react?

One of his Twitter followers replied: “I love your spirit, Paul. Keep fighting the fight and winning that chase.”

Another tweeted back: “As long as you keep laughing, you are winning.”

A third said: “You’re a treasure, Paul.”

Someone else said simply, “Glorious” while another replied with a string of laughing-crying emojis.

A sixth said, more seriously: “One of my favourite chasers having this illness is terrible. When I found out about it, I was truly shocked. It’s not often you hear of a celebrity being diagnosed with an illness such as yours. There’s too much ‘pride’ around telling people that they have a medical condition.

“I hope through you coming forward and disclosing your Parkinson’s, it helps others to come forward and express to their families they have an illness as well. It’s not easy being open and honest, especially with those close to us.”

Last week, Paul appeared on ITV daytime show Loose Women and spoke about his positive outlook on life, living in the present and plans for his role on The Chase.

Speaking via video link, The Sinnerman said he would quit the quiz show before he’s let go, as his “brain is his job”.

The Sinnerman was on ITV daytime show Loose Women recently (Credit: ITV)

What did Paul Sinha say on Loose Women?

Paul, who was diagnosed with the degenerative condition last year, said on the programme: “I refuse to live in the future. I only want to live in the present and enjoy the present.

“Because I don’t know what my future is. I don’t have the time scale and I don’t know when I’m going to start deteriorating.

“I’ve got Parkinson’s and I’ll always have it… unless they find a miracle cure. I’ve got to deal with it the best I can. And the best I can is to enjoy life and prove that life is for living.”

