'Shattered' Paul Sinha takes step back from Twitter amidst coronavirus fear

Paul Sinha is self-isolating with suspected coronavirus, and has now told his Twitter followers that he is taking a major step back from social media.

The Chase favourite is has told fans he's exhausted and not feeling well after displaying symptoms of the deadly bug.

He's also been put out by some press coverage and questions following his tragic news that a close friend had died from COVID-19.

He wrote, over a series of tweets this morning: "I’m already fairly unwell and I had to deal with anger and guilt in equal measure yesterday.

"The net result is I will be taking a massive step back on here. I'm shattered. Everyone please stay safe."

Coronavirus fears

The Sinnerman spoke of his suspicions that he had coronavirus on Twitter on Sunday night: "Although I can't be sure and I can't be tested it seems likely I have coronavirus."

"Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

Although I cant be sure and i cant be tested it seems likely i have Coronavirus .Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 22, 2020

He later added that he can't recall having been in close contact with anyone other than his husband, Olly, since March 10.

The ITV fave said: "Since then I don't think i've been within coughing distance of anyone. I cant remember the last time i saw anyone who wasn't my husband."

Me and Olly hosted a charity quiz night on March 10. Since then I don't think i've been within coughing distance of anyone. I cant remember the last time i saw anyone who wasn't my husband. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 23, 2020

Exhaustion

Paul - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's last June - then explained that he had been feeling exhausted, and this is what led to him thinking it could be coronavirus.

He wrote: "It seems that loads of us may have had it in the last few weeks, but the range of symptoms is very variable. The suspicious symptom, for me, is the exhaustion. New territory."

Btw, as you can imagine I've had a lot of mates. medics or otherwise, in contact. It seems that loads of us may have had it in the last few weeks, but the range of symptoms is very variable. The suspicious symptom, for me, is the exhaustion. New territory. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 23, 2020

Which celebrities have coronavirus?

Paul joins a growing number of celebrities who think they are displaying coronavirus symptoms.

On Friday evening former breakfast TV presenter Fiona Phillips announced that she has the deadly bug.

Her husband, Martin Frizell, boss of This Morning, is now self-isolating, reportedly leaving hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield concerned.

Last week, former Emmerdale and Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi was hospitalised alongside her husband Sam Kane, with symptoms - she'd earlier told fans it was the worst she'd ever felt in her life.

The legendary Page 3 model is currently on oxygen and a drip and, Sam says, is not yet out of the woods.

Luther actor Idris Elba also confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both struck down while the Hollywood legend was filming in Australia.

