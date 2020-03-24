Paul Sinha pays tribute after friend dies from coronavirus

Paul Sinha has paid tribute to a close friend and fellow quiz teammate who has died from coronavirus.

The Chase's Sinnerman revealed on social media that his pal Jon Jacob died after contracting COVID-19.

He wrote: "Woken up to the news that Jon Jacob, my friend and quiz teammate for the last decade, has succumbed to corona.

"Farewell mate, we smashed Sunday afternoons. And you'll always be the Greatest Classical Music Quizzer ever."

On Sunday night (March 22) has told his social media followers that he may have coronavirus - and admitted that he'd started social distancing a few days too late.

He explained on Twitter: "Although I can't be sure and I can't be tested it seems likely I have coronavirus."

"Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

Paul hasn't been 'in coughing distance' of anyone since March 10 (Credit: ITV)

He later added that he can't recall having been in close contact with anyone other than his husband, Olly, since March 10.

The ITV fave said: "Since then I don't think i've been within coughing distance of anyone. I cant remember the last time i saw anyone who wasn't my husband."

Paul - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's last June - then explained that he had been feeling exhausted, and this is what led to him thinking it could be coronavirus.

He wrote: "It seems that loads of us may have had it in the last few weeks, but the range of symptoms is very variable. The suspicious symptom, for me, is the exhaustion. New territory."

Paul joins a growing number of celebrities who think they are displaying coronavirus symptoms.

On Friday evening former breakfast TV presenter Fiona Phillips announced that she has the deadly bug.

Her husband, Martin Frizell, boss of This Morning, is now self-isolating, reportedly leaving hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield concerned.

Linda and husband Sam have been hospitalised (Credit: Splash)

Last week, former Emmerdale and Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi was hospitalised alongside her husband Sam Kane, with symptoms - she'd earlier told fans it was the worst she'd ever felt in her life.

Yesterday (Monday, March 23) he updated their followers, revealed Linda was at death's door but they were both now stable.

Luther actor Idris Elba also confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both struck down while the Hollywood legend was filming in Australia.

Current NHS advice for anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as a high temperature or a dry cough is to stay completely at home.

