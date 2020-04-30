Paul O'Grady urges fans not to get puppies in lockdown

.Paul O’Grady has issued a plea to his fans as we adapt to life in lockdown.

The telly fave is worried that dog lovers might see it as the perfect time to welcome a pooch into their family.

But the For The Love Of Dogs host has urged everyone to think ahead to when life gets back to normal.

He’s worried what will happen to the dogs as restrictions lift.

Paul wrote on Instagram: "I know it probably seems like a good idea to get a puppy whilst everyone is at home. But what happens when the time comes to go back to work and school?

Anxieties

"Suddenly the dog finds itself alone and might start to develop separation anxieties.

"Also if the pup isn’t going out then it’s not being socialised with other dogs or humans.

"And if you haven’t got an outside space then how are you going to housetrain the pup?

"The legitimate breeders are running out of pups which means people are buying a pup online.

"These poor puppies come from puppy farms and are nearly always sickly. They will only cause you heartache and a massive vets bills so don’t even think about it.

"All animal rescue centres have closed to the public and #batterseadogshome are only dealing with emergencies as I’m sure the others are.

Lack of funds

"What we don’t want is a massive influx of unwanted pets into animal shelters once this lockdown is lifted.

"They are already struggling from lack of funds and have enough to deal with.

Puppies are lovely but they’re also bloody hard work.

"I know I got a puppy just before lockdown but that’s because I was filming in Battersea on the day that they were closing.

"And they wondered if any of us wanted to foster a dog or cat. And as Nancy and myself had grown quite fond of each other I adopted her for keeps.

Hard work

"So please, reconsider getting a puppy. But if you still desperately want one then think about the long term and all that having a dog entails.

"And if you’re still determined after that then wait until things go back to whatever normal will mean. And get yourself a lovely rescue dog or cat."

Paul also revealed that he has filmed more episodes at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. But he's not sure when they will air now.

Something for us all to look forward to at least!

