Viewers in tears over Paul O’Grady tribute at last night’s Olivier Awards

A tribute to Paul O’Grady was included in this year’s Olivier Awards as it honoured a variety of late stars during the Memoriam segment in the 2023 ceremony.

The segment honoured many beloved stars such as of Darius Campbell Danesh, Dame Angela Lansbury and Dame Hilary Mantel.

But one tribute that especially left viewers in tears was the slide honouring Paul O’Grady, who only died last week.

Paul O’Grady shockingly passed away last week (Credit: Cover Images)

The Olivier Awards paid tribute to Paul O’Grady

TV presenter Paul left the nation devastated when he unexpectedly died at the age of 67 last week.

His husband, Andre Portasio, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals. And all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Last night at the 2023 Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham hosted the annual event that took place inside London’s Albert Hall.

Seeing Paul O’Grady in the in memoriam has set me off once again.

But amidst all the celebrations, fans couldn’t help but tear up during the Memoriam segment.

It honoured many late famous faces while Seasons Of Love from Rent played in the background.

Each year the Olivier Awards takes a moment during the ceremony to remember those members of the London theatre community who have sadly passed away in the previous year. https://t.co/KWd2vqRTRw — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 2, 2023

The Olivier Awards also shared the emotional video on Twitter, alongside the caption: “Each year the Olivier Awards takes a moment during the ceremony to remember those members of the London theatre community who have sadly passed away in the previous year.”

Viewers were left in tears over the Olivier Awards tribute to Paul O’Grady during the In Memoriam segment (Credit: Cover Images)

The Olivier Awards’ In Memoriam segment left viewers in tears

The In Memoriam segment gave viewers a moment to reflect on the stars we’ve lost in the past including Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s son Nicholas.

One of the slides also honoured the For the Love of Dogs host, leaving many viewers grabbing for the tissues.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Seeing Paul O’Grady in the in memoriam has set me off once again.”

Another viewer said: “This arrangement of Seasons Of Love for the in memoriam section is absolutely stunning. Brb need to pull myself together. @OlivierAwards #OlivierAwards.”

A third added: “Well that’s me gone over Seasons Of Love during the In Memoriam part #OlivierAwards.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s poignant final wish revealed by friend Amanda Mealing as she discusses funeral plans

What did you think of the In Memoriam segment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.