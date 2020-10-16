Paul O’Grady ‘to give fans a glimpse into his life as he lands ITV reality series’

Paul O’Grady will reportedly give his fans a glimpse into his life in a new reality series.

According to reports, the For the Love of Dogs presenter will be filmed at his Kent home and farm.

The series is apparently titled The Only Way is Kent and will be half-hour-long shows.

Paul O’Grady lands ITV reality series?

The shows will begin airing later this year, The Sun reports.

Due to coronavirus, Paul’s new series about Asian elephants had to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Paul regularly visits animal sanctuaries and farms in Kent so that’s likely going to feature in his new series.

A source told the publication: “This is another way to explore his devotion to animals – albeit one slightly less exotic than a jaunt to tropical South-East Asia.”

Paul won over his fans with his ITV series, For the Love of Dogs.

The star often shares insights into his Kent home on his Instagram, especially over lockdown earlier this year.

This is another way to explore his devotion to animals.

Back in April, Paul reassured his followers they shouldn’t be too hard on themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing in a video on Instagram, Paul said: “I would just like to say that if you’re self-isolating and you are worried about letting yourself go a little bit then don’t.

“Because me and Arthur [his dog] would just like to say that we haven’t had a wash, we’re unshaven.

“I’ve cleaned my teeth…And as you can see the barnet has gone crackers.”

He added: “But to tell you the truth, I don’t care. I couldn’t give a damn.

“And I was eating chip butties at all hours of the morning. So there you go. If you’ve let yourself go, enjoy it! And have a nice day.”

