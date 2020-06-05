Paul O'Grady 'to extend £3 million home' for husband Andre Portasio

Comedian and presenter Paul O'Grady is reportedly expanding on his £3 million country home.

The star, 64, is apparently adding on a dance studio and gym for his husband Andre Portasio, 40.

Paul and Andre live in the heart of the countryside in rural Kent.

They married in 2017 but are believed to have been dating since 2006.

Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio married in 2017 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the Mail Online, planning permission documents detail Paul's pricey new plans for his home.

The gym and dance studio will feature a state-of-the-art sound system and an 8ft fitted mirror.

It will also include a kitchenette and a bathroom.

An additional outbuilding is also outlined in the plans. This will include a workshop, toilet, and entry lobby.

His home is nearby protected countryside. A preliminary ecology survey reveals that the extensions should serve no threat to local wildlife.

The report includes: "The site's potential to support protected species and habitats has been assessed. And appropriate recommendations have been provided.

Paul O'Grady has extensive plans for his Kent home (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Buildings and trees have been assessed for their potential to support roosting bats.

"The site's potential to support habitats and species of conservation concern were assessed. Appropriate recommendations have been provided."

Paul's country abode already includes a fruit orchard, outdoor swimming pool and a summer house.

The couple married in a private ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel in Belgravia, London.

An intimate ceremony, only their closest friends and family members attended.

He wrote about his relationship with Andre in his 2012 autobiography Still Standing.

Paul and Andre live with their many animals - including dogs and pigs (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

In one chapter he explains: "Our relationship just crept up on us. It took us by surprise when we were least expecting it."

Back in 2018 Andre suffered homophobic abuse on a flight back to the UK.

As a result, Paul says he defended his husband.

He retorted: "You're lucky we're not in the street, mate, because you'd be eating your dinner through a straw."

Police apparently arrested the passenger on arrival to Heathrow Airport. However, neither Andre or Paul decided to press charges.

