Paul O'Grady recalls 'traumatic' trip to EuroDisney with Casualty star Amanda Mealing

Telly legend Paul O'Grady and his friend Amanda Mealing have opened up about a 'traumatising' trip to EuroDisney.

The star, 64, addressed his some 65,600 Instagram fans about his past ordeal.

Paul O'Grady during happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He shared a snap of his looking decidedly miserable wearing a Disney Fantasia hat.

Paul captioned the snap with: "Amanda, Do you remember when we all went to EuroDisney in the middle of winter and I got stuck on the It's a Small World ride with the kids? This was my reaction. I'm still in therapy."

His pal and Casualty actress Amanda Mealing, 53, replied that she did remember their ill-fated trip.

Paul's pal Amanda remembered the trip too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Still traumatised

She joked that she was still "traumatised" at getting stuck on the children's theme park ride.

She wrote: "Oh my god!!! Do I remember??? I'm still traumatised!!!! Luckily the boys were too young to be affected! Oh! Don't! I've never seen you kick off like that in all the time we've known each other and I've seen you kick off!!!! And the queues?!?!?! Even for a hotdog?!?!"

Paul wrote back that he remembered getting into a heated exchange with a Frenchman over queuing.

He even quipped that the whole experience "brought the worst out" in him.

The For the Love of Dogs star wrote: "Do you remember that French fella who jumped in when you were queuing in the shop and who told you 'This is France, we don't queue'. I seem to remember going back in the shop after him and giving him what for.

"That place brought the worst out in me. Let's not talk about the hot dog incident....."

Mum-of-two Amanda counts Paul as one of her closest friends. He is also godfather to her two sons.

Paul O'Grady on Instagram

Paul's Instagram posts are already causing quite a stir, even though he's only been on there for a few months!

The funnyman has been continually updating his fans on his quirky lockdown goings on.

He also recently revealed that he has suffered from coronavirus himself.

The presenter told BBC London: "The coronavirus - you'd know if you caught that.

"I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning. When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had too."

