Paul O’Grady returned to BBC Radio 2 yesterday and listeners have issued the station a warning.

The comedian and TV presenter, 66, has been replaced on the radio show since February.

Fans were in uproar over the decision to have Paul replaced by Rob Beckett and have been counting down the days to Paul’s return.

Paul O’Grady on Radio 2

On Sunday (May 22), For the Love of Dogs star Paul made his comeback and fans were over the moon.

But some issued the BBC with a warning not to replace Paul again.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a video of his microphone and dog Eddie to confirm his return.

Paul is finally back on the radio (Credit: ITV)

He said in the clip: “As you can see, Eddie is guarding my microphone because I’m in the back bedroom again.

“I’m on BBC Radio 2 tonight at five o’clock. Speak to you then. Tara.”

Fans were thrilled to have Paul back as one gushed: “Finally I can tune back into Radio 2 on Sunday afternoons. It’s been a long 13 weeks.”

Another said: “Woohoo welcome back, thank goodness you’re back… my Sunday evenings haven’t been the same.”

A third commented: “So good to have you back on. It really hasn’t been the same without you.”

Listeners warned the BBC not to replace Paul again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, as Paul’s show started on Sunday evening, many listeners took to Twitter to issue a warning to BBC.

One tweeted: “Thank God you’re back, we have so missed you and Malcolm’s [Paul’s producer] humour.

“Please Radio 2 you will see that Paul has so many listeners that you’ve let us down. Don’t do this to us again.”

Another wrote: “@BBCRadio2 lovely to have Paul O’Grady back instead of that other idiot you put on.

“Please do not replace Paul again. Sunday relaxed service has been resumed and we pay our licence fee for this entertainment not rubbish!”

One added: “Welcome back, Paul and Malcolm. Note to: @BBCRadio2 THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!”

Paul announced in February that he was taking a break from his radio show.

At the time, he said on Instagram: “It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.

“So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

