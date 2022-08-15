Paul O’Grady reveals real reason he quit Radio 2 show as he delivers sad message to fans

Paul O’Grady has revealed the real reason he’s quit his BBC Radio 2 show, after presenting it for 14 years.

The For the Love of Dogs host announced the news last week, saying he feels that “now is the right time to go”. It comes after a shake-up at the station, which sees presenters swapped around every few months.

But the 67-year-old spoke about his departure on Instagram, telling followers he “wasn’t really happy”.

Why did Paul O’Grady leave BBC Radio 2?

He said: “I just want to say that tonight is my very last show on Radio 2 after 14 years! I have never had a job for that long.

“So I want to say thank you very much for listening and for all your emails and all your messages and all the fun I’ve had over the years.”

Going into detail about his decision, he said: “And the reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asked me this – it’s because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on/13 weeks off business.

“So, I did the honourable thing and I honoured my contract, gave my notice, and now I’m off.”

He added: “Anyway, thanks very much and good luck to everyone on Radio 2 and long may you continue!”

Fans shared their sadness in the comments as one said: “Sundays won’t be same now but understand your reasons. It was a silly decision by Radio 2.”

Another wrote: “Going to really miss you Paul. Sundays are not going to be the same.”

A third added: “We will miss you. Please say you will still be on the TV. Don’t disappear on us,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Who will replace Paul?

Paul will be replaced for this slot by comedian and Last Leg star Rob Beckett. He will start his run of 13 shows on Sunday, August 21.

Who will take over following Rob’s previously planned stint is yet to be revealed.

Paul launched his weekly show in 2009, taking over the airwaves every Sunday afternoon.

He announced his departure last week.

He said: “I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said: “I’d like to thank Paul for so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show.

“I’m sorry to see him go, but I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2.”

