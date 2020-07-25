Paul O'Grady praised for 'lovely life' as he shows off home farm

Comedian and presenter Paul O'Grady has shared another warmly received snippet into his country life.

The For the Love of Dogs star, 65, shared a snap of his home farm on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he showed off five of his beloved pets.

But this time they're not dogs. While he does own many pooches, he also owns a sounder of pigs.

Paul O'Grady hosts the popular ITV series For the Love of Dogs

Posting in view of his some 210,000 followers, he shared a snap of his pigs lazing in the sun.

The Lily Savage comedian wrote: "My pigs. They’ve been out all day down the field and now they’re enjoying the evening sun.

"There’s another pig but she’s gone to bed early probably to make sure she gets a decent spec in their shed.

"They’re New Zealand Kunekune pigs and very smart but you can hear their snorting for miles."

And Paul's celebrity friends and fans alike were delighted to see his swines.

Paul is an avid animal lover

Gaby Roslin joked: "They look like I did earlier lying in the evening sunshine and I can make a lot of noise and be heard for miles too."

Many others commented on how peaceful Paul's rural life seems.

One praised: "Your life looks like bliss Paul! Well deserved for such a lovely man. Animals really are the best company."

Another commented: "Awww they are wonderful and what a fantastic life you give your animals Paul you are amazing."

A third gushed: "Aw wow can I please come and live with you."

And a fourth commended: "Omg Mr @paulogrady my sort of heaven."

Elsewhere on the 'Gram', Paul shared an adorable update on his latest rescue pup.

Sharing a video of Jack Russell puppy Nancy, she is shown 'attacking' hose pipe water.

Paul captioned the funny video with: "As far as Nancy is concerned the hose pipe and water is something that seriously has to dealt with incase it attacks."

He originally fostered Nancy for Battersea Dogs Home during lockdown.

However, after understandably bonding with her, he took her in to his menagerie.

He explained at the time: "I’d grown quite fond of this little pup so I took her home. Of course I fully intended to keep her from the start and I’ve called her Nancy. Don’t let the innocent look fool you- she’s well ‘are."

