Paul O’Grady on his sweet reunion with his grandchildren after COVID kept them apart for two years

Much-loved star Paul O’Grady tends to keep much of his private and personal life exactly that way, separated from showbiz – but were you aware the 66 year old has two grandchildren?

Paul’s long-term partner Brendan Murphy sadly passed away in 2005 due to brain cancer.

And, before his current marriage to husband Andre Portasio, Paul was in a marriage of convenience with Portuguese woman Teresa Fernandes for nearly 30 years.

However, Paul’s daughter Sharon – who has subsequently had two children herself – was not shared with any of these companions.

She was born in 1974, when Paul was just 18, and her mother is Paul’s friend from that time, Diane Jansen. Paul had not informed others at that point about being gay.

Paul O’Grady married husband Andre Portasio in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Paul O’Grady said about his relationship with her daughter?

Speaking to the Daily Mail in September 2021, Paul reflected on how he “just wasn’t equipped” when Sharon was born.

Likening himself at the time to a five-year-old boy, despite being 18, Paul admitted Sharon was in double figures before they met properly and got to know one another.

He added they are close now – but they do argue. And Paul reckons that’s because he recognise himself in his daughter, joking she also “has a mouth on her”.

However, the For the Love of Dogs host also opened up at the same time about how much he adores his grandchildren.

For the Love of Dogs host Paul O’Grady also has two grandchildren, Abel and Halo (Credit: ITV)

What has Paul O’Grady said about his grandchildren?

During the same chat, Paul revealed he had recently caught up with his two grandchildren Abel and Halo for the first time following the lifting of coronavirus lockdown curbs.

He indicated they visited him for ten days and stayed with their famous grandad at his Kent farm.

I do feel very close to them.

Back in September, Paul opened up: “I hadn’t seen them for nearly two years because of COVID. Then this big strapping 14-year-old boy comes in with a voice down there, followed by a slinky 11-year-old. You think, who are these huge monsters?”

He added: “I do feel very close to them, and I get very badly behaved with them – so much so that the adults tell me off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul’s nickname from his grandkids

Paul also shared what his grandchildren call him… and it turns out to be a name he shares with royalty!

Several years ago it was reported Prince George uses the same affectionate term to refer to the Queen as Abel and Halo do with Paul.

Paul explained: “I’m called Gan-Gan, same as the Queen, but it’s a terrible name. It sounds like a disease.”

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs next airs on ITV on Wednesday February 2 at 8pm.

