Paul O’Grady has made a plea for a lonely Golden Retriever dog at Battersea Dogs Home.

The For The Love of Dogs star, 65, begged for the sweet pooch to find a home.

Sharing on social media, he said the dog Jasmine is in ‘desperate’ need of a home but has some health issues.

Addressing his some 350,000 Instagram followers, he shared: “I’m back at Battersea and with the beautiful Jasmine again who desperately needs a home. She’s a really lovely dog with a little bit of a bladder problem. All her details are on the web site. Thank you.”

Paul is a patron for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in South London.

Paul O’Grady holding a rescue pup at a Battersea event (Credit: SplashNews)

The comedian is a lifelong animal lover

The Lily Savage star is a huge animal lover and has been filming his popular For The Love of Dogs show at Battersea since 2012.

Over on Battersea’s official website, Jasmine is described as a one-year-old Golden Retriever.

Read more: Paul O’Grady opens up on close bond with the late Cilla Black

Her description includes: “Let me introduce you to Jasmine – the absolutely beautiful Gold Retriever.

“Jasmine has been on long term foster due to ongoing medical issues. Now after being with us for over a year she is finally ready to go to her new home.”

Before explaining that the poor dog suffers incontinence, and may need to wear nappies.

Paul O’Grady is back at work at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (Credit: SplashNews)

Poor Jasmine has a bladder problem

Adding: “Jasmine has a medical condition that makes her is incontinent, she has had an operation which has improved but not cured the incontinence, she requires medication 3 times daily. Our medical team will discuss her ongoing treatment and medical needs with any possible new owners.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady reveals he’s written a children’s book during lockdown

Meanwhile back on Paul’s Instagram, users rushed to wish her well. And to praise Paul for all the work he does for the animal charity.

One user gushed: “Hope she gets a lovely home soon,” while a second commented: “Hope she finds a loving home she deserves that she’s gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

And a third user quipped: “Oh bless her. My mum has a bladder problem, wonder if Battersea would do a swap, Jasmine looks much cuter.”

Just last week Paul slammed a new BBC series for promoting ‘designer dogs.’

While sharing another snap with Jasmine, he fumed: “Guess where I am? It’s good being back at work.

“This gorgeous one year old retriever is called Jasmine. She’s got a bit of a dribbling problem but nothing drastic, apart from that she’s perfect.



“There’s a programme on BBC3 at the moment called ‘Will my puppies make me Rich?’ This kind of crap only encourages puppy farming and I only hope that the BBC come to their senses and take it off air immediately.

“It’s a bit of a worry when the bright sparks at BBC3 believe this is suitable viewing. You don’t keep a dog to make money off it. I’ve seen what excessive breeding does and it’s pitiful. Shame on you.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.