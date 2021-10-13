Paul O'Grady
News

Paul O’Grady leaves fans cooing as he reveals new addition to family

She's so precious!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Paul O’Grady has left fans gushing after announcing an adorable new addition to his family.

The 66-year-old For the Love of Dogs presenter is back at Battersea Dogs Home for another series of the hit ITV show.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 12), Paul shared a snap of his latest four-legged friend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady introduces new family member

It appears that Paul couldn’t help himself, after rehoming a dog from the animal shelter.

He introduced the adorable pup, Soz, to his followers last night.

Alongside a shot of his new dog, Paul said: “Here’s someone who’s made herself at home, commandeering Conchitas Lisa Dingle Memorial Blanket.

Read more: Paul O’Grady INDEPTH – the life, the loves and heartbreaking lows of this national treasure showman

“Her name is now Soz, short for Sausage ( what else?!) and she’s fitted in quite nicely.”

It follows shortly after Paul shared a snap of himself and Soz late last month.

The shot showed the presenter cuddling into the cute pup.

Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady introduced a new family member on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote at the time: “I know it’s no point asking you lot what I should do but I’m contemplating taking this little wire haired dachshund home with me… @battersea.”

Fans were delighted to see Paul had made the decision to rehome the dog.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Wonderful! Was just wondering if you’d rescued her or not. We have 3 mini wires! They’re fab!”

She’s fitted in quite nicely

A second added: “Paul, she’s absolutely gorgeous and you are too.”

A third shared: “She looks at home – so pleased you gave in.”

Another wrote: “So pleased you took Soz home with you!”

Paul o'grady saturday show
Paul returned to Battersea Dogs Home (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s latest show divides viewers

Meanwhile, fans have been left unimpressed by Paul’s new ITV show, Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up.

Following a recent episode, viewers suggested the series was “too tame” for the much-loved comedian.

One even suggested whether Paul being “tied down to a script” worked against his broadcasting instincts.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans demand Lily Savage makes a comeback as he posts throwbacks

On Twitter, they shared: “Not really a big fan of Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up. It misses something? I think it’s because they’ve tied him to an autocue.”

Another complained: “Paul O’Grady is being a little too tame.”

Paul had previously promised that the series would be the “dirtiest show that is possible on telly“.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Piers Morgan Instagram
Piers Morgan supported by fans as he shares devastating family news
Amanda holden instagram
Amanda Holden flashes her nipples and toned, tanned pins in autumnal outfit on Instagram
bake off maggie
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Maggie
stacey Solomon baby name
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash finally announce name of their beautiful baby girl
Good Morning Britain Richard Madeley
GMB: Richard Madeley under fire for ‘making Chris Eubank’s grief about himself’
loose women today
Loose Women: Linda Robson urged to see a doctor as she admits to wetting herself