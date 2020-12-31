Paul O’Grady issues New Year’s Eve plea as family member battles ‘hellish’ NHS shifts

Paul O’Grady has begged his fans to not go out on New Year’s Eve.

The For the Love of Dogs host, 65, says his cousin is an NHS nurse and has told him of “hellish” shifts.

Taking to social media the star pleaded for his followers to not go out and celebrate tonight.

He also urged fans not to have large gatherings at their homes either – reminding them of the NHS nearing capacity due to rising COVID numbers.

The star wants us to buckle up and ‘get on with it’

Addressing his 376,000 Instagram followers, he shared: “Eddie’s [his dog] not very happy about being locked in on Tier 4.

“My cousin is a nurse, all leave is cancelled and she’s working hellish shifts as the Covid cases keep on rising.

“So for the sake of all NHS staff stay in tomorrow and don’t have a gang round the house.

“Miserable I know but hard cheese as me Aunty Chris used to say we’ll just have to bloody well get on with it.”

Luckily many of Paul’s followers agreed with his sentiments, and vowed to be responsible.

Fans rushed to praise Paul O’Grady for thinking of NHS staff

One user praised Paul’s cousin with: “Say thank you to your cousin for me, she’s such a trooper. Stay safe and well.”

And another user shared: “Well said Paul, I work at the Royal Liverpool hospital and it’s hard going. Stay safe.”

Whereas a third user agreed: “Totally agree we all must stay in tomorrow, for the respect of the NHS.”

Then a fourth user praised: “Thanks for trying to look after us at the NHS.”

In fact, Paul said he suffered from coronavirus back in March of this year.

He said on BBC London radio that he’d suffered flu-like symptoms.

The former Blind Date host explained: “Last week I had flu-like symptoms.

“I didn’t have the cough bad. I certainly didn’t have the temperature or anything like that, so I just got on with it.

“That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I’m fine now.”

Although he wasn’t able to get a test at the time, he’s convinced he had COVID-19.

Paul continued: “Most definitely. That’s knocking about, but there’s also flus and seasonal colds going about so you’ve got to tell yourself and learn the difference.”

He added: “The coronavirus – you’d know if you caught that. I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning. When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had too.”

