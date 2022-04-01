Paul O’Grady warns Instagram fans he’s furious about what he’s discovered this morning

Paul O’Grady has admitted on Instagram that he’s annoyed about what he discovered this morning.

The For the Love of Dogs host, 66, shared a video on Friday as he stood outside while snow fell down onto him.

But Paul didn’t seem impressed by the flurry of snow and instead told his fans he was “[bleeped] off”!

Paul O’Grady on Instagram

In the short clip, Paul tells his followers: “Morning everyone, I’ve just woke up to this…”

He then panned the camera to show the ground covered in snow.

Paul added: “I’m [bleep] off!”

Paul left his followers amused with his warning! (Credit: ITV)

Fans were amused by the video as one commented: “Love you Paul O’Grady, you never fail to make me laugh.”

Another wrote: “Oh Paul, you make me really chuckle.”

A third commented: “I hate the snow too! Looks pretty enough but I hate walking in it and driving it it.

“Hope it thaws soon Paul!”

One added: “I’m glad I’m not the only one to say it how it is lol.”

Paul didn’t seem keen on the snowy weather today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s Paul been up to recently?

Paul’s fans have been gutted lately as he’s taken a break from his Radio 2 show.

The TV favourite has taken some time away from his Sunday slot and has been replaced by comedian Rob Beckett.

In February, Paul announced his departure from his radio show.

He explained: “It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.”

He added: “So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

However, fans haven’t been happy with the decision with many begging Paul to come back.

One said on Twitter: “Nooooo who are we going to listen to on a Sunday teatime. I hope management come to their senses quickly.”

But Paul is due to come back to hosting his show in May.

