Paul O’Grady’s Instagram rant had fans in stitches last night (June 28) as the comedian revealed he was “fit to kill”.

The 67-year-old telly favourite was at the end of his tether after his flight home from Amsterdam was delayed by over three hours yesterday – and took to social media to vent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady’s Instagram rant

Paul had a nightmare experience flying home from Amsterdam yesterday – so much so that he took to Instagram to rant about it.

The Birkenhead-born star revealed to his 690k followers that he had been sitting on the plane for two hours – and it hadn’t even got further than the runway.

Read more: Paul O’Grady was ‘once neighbours with very famous star’

Paul uploaded a selfie of himself on the plane, wearing a mask to his Instagram.

“What a joy flying is. I’ve been sat on a KLM flight for over two hours and we haven’t got any further than the runway,” Paul captioned the snap.

“The Captain pops his head out now and then with endless lame excuses and he’s just informed us that the luggage is stuck in some holding area and cannot be reached so if we do take off then it’s without luggage,” he continued.

Paul was furious (Credit: ITV)

What else did Paul O’Grady put on Instagram?

Paul continued his furious rant in the caption of the snap.

“Tempers are rising and I’m fit to [bleeping] kill,” he wrote.

Paul then went on to explain that he is meant to be attending a charity event later on. However, he wasn’t able to due to the delays.

Tempers are rising and I’m fit to [bleeping] kill.

“We’ve had half a glass of water and a few crisps and endless excuses and if this stinking heap doesn’t take off soon I’m afraid I’m going to start a riot,” he continued.

“A police cell would be preferable to being stuck here.”

In the comments section, he added that the plane was freezing, but was then too hot after the cabin crew turned the temperature up.

Paul’s ranting continued for quite some time (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s updates

Plenty of Paul’s followers took to the comment section of his post.

“Awe Paul ! What a mare ! I hope you get there soon safe and sound darling,” one wrote.

“Shocking .. and so frustrating .. someone give this man a police escort to get to his very important and meaningful charity event … I bet you’re bloody fuming,” Cheryl Fergison commented.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

After three hours stuck on the runway, Paul then uploaded a short video of the plane taking off.

When he got home, he uploaded another video, this time of him ranting some more.

He said that the queues were a “mile-long” in Schipol Airport. He then went on to say that he’s “dreading July” as he has to fly abroad to do some filming.

Paul then said it’s going to be a “living hell”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.