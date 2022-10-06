Paul O’Grady’s touching plea to fans as he returns to Battersea

Paul O’Grady has reached out to Instagram fans in a bid to encourage more people to rescue certain breeds of dog.

Hoping to quell some misconceptions around lurchers and greyhounds, famous animal lover Paul posted on his Instagram.

Addressing his 710,000 followers, the 67-year-old posted a photo of him cuddling a small dog.

Paul O’Grady makes plea on Instagram

He wrote: “Guess where I am? This little one has got a home, but there’s lots of Greyhounds here who haven’t.

“The misconception about Greyhounds is that they need lots of exercise (they don’t) and that they’re not very cuddly (believe me they are).

“They also have lovely natures, so if you’re thinking of getting a rescue, then maybe think about a Greyhound or a Lurcher @battersea #greyhound.”

Hundreds of Paul’s followers chimed in to agree.

One wrote: “Couldn’t agree more, we rescued a greyhound 3 years ago and my god she has changed our lives.

“She is so calming and loving and placid, good with the kids good with our Yorkie, has to be bribed for a walk most of the time and has stolen our 3-seater settee, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Greyhounds are so grateful and loving and make the perfect family pet.”

Another said: “My sister kept retired greyhounds, they were so gentle and very cuddly!”

A third added: “I’ve got a rescue greyhound, I can totally relate they are amazing!”

Many others just commented on how happy and relaxed Paul looks, now he’s back in his “happy place”.

For the Love of Dogs news

The TV personality recently delighted his loyal fan base with news about his long-running programme For the Love of Dogs.

Also announcing he would be starring as Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie, Paul posted a photo of himself in character.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct 4), he said: “Miss Hannigan rides again, hungover and mean.

“By the way, for everyone who’s asked me, there’s a brand-new series of For the love of Dogs out at the beginning of next year, and in fact, I’m filming in Battersea tomorrow for the Christmas episode.”

The beloved musical will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, starting in March 2023. Paul will reprise his role as orphanage owner Miss Hannigan, who he previously played back in 1998.

The star announced his big news to his fans, joking: “This is what happens when you go for a drink after rehearsals with your producer.

“After being plied with whisky you’d agree to play a nun in the Sound of Music let alone Miss Hannigan.”

Following his recent shock departure from his BBC Radio 2 show, things are looking busy for Paul, who has also announced a new children’s books.

