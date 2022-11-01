Paul O’Grady fans on Instagram were left devastated after the comedian uploaded a sad post to his page yesterday (Monday, October 31).

The Birkenhead-born star paid tribute to his late pooch, Buster, as he celebrated another Halloween without the dog who loved the spooky season.

Paul O’Grady pays tribute to late pooch on Instagram

Yesterday saw Paul take to Instagram to share a sad tribute for his late pooch Buster.

Buster, of course, sadly passed away back in 2009.

The Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise cross was 15 years old when he passed away.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Paul shared a picture of Buster for his 716k followers to see.

In the snap, Buster can be seen rocking his best Halloween get-up.

The pet pooch is wearing a small witches hat and is standing next to a witches broom.

Buster also appears to be wearing a black witches cloak, which is attached to his collar.

“Buster always loved Halloween,” Paul captioned the adorable post.

“Here he is after a long night at the Canine Coven.”

Buster was a regular on the Paul O’Grady Show (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react to Paul’s post

Plenty of Paul’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the picture of Buster and his Halloween costume.

Many took the opportunity to reminisce over the little dog’s involvement in the Paul O’Grady Show, too.

“Aah Buster. I loved it when you used to put him on your desk when doing your talk show and he always sat with his back to the audience,” one fan commented.

“Awww wee Buster,” another fan gushed.

“Look at his beautiful face,” a third wrote.

“Bless him! He was amazing! Always knew how to upstage you,” another said.

“I miss little Buster – he was so cute!! All your dogs are,” a fifth wrote.

“Love him. What a little star he was,” another commented, adding the broken heart emoji.

Paul took part in the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s behaviour leaves fans in hysterics

The comedian’s tribute to his late pooch comes not long after his hilarious appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Paul took to the stage during the ceremony last week to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jill Allen-King.

Jill was diagnosed with glaucoma aged 24 and is still campaigning now, aged 82.

When presenting the award to Jill, Paul said: “I’ve been told you wanted to be a Lib Dem councillor.

“Well, there’s recently been a vacancy in politics. Unfortunately, it has now been filled.”

He then continued, joking: “I reckon Jill, this vacancy will be open again in a couple of weeks.”

Viewers at home were loving Paul’s little digs at the government.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love #prideofbritain more, Paul O’Grady has a pop at Rishi Sunak,” one viewer tweeted.

“Paul O’Grady is hilarious love that gag about number 10,” another said.

