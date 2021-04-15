Paul O’Grady hits back at claims he warned Meghan Markle against ‘riling’ the Queen

Paul O’Grady has slammed claims he warned Meghan Markle against “really riling” the Queen.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter fired back at the reports over on Instagram today (April 15).

The original story suggested Paul, 65, previously offered advice to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, during an interview in 2018.

Paul O’Grady has hit back at claims involving Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

What did Paul O’Grady say?

The headline of the article read: “Paul O’Grady warned Meghan Markle against ‘really riling’ Queen with Americanisms.”

However, Paul has since insisted that isn’t the case.

Sharing a screenshot of the story, the presenter said: “My Ma used to say that the only thing you can believe in a newspaper is the date and here’s a classic example.

I’ve never met the woman let alone given her advice

“I suppose they’ll have me telling the Queen her nets need dipping in a dolly blue bag next. #MeghanMarkle.”

Meanwhile, fans praised Paul for speaking out.

The presenter insisted he has ‘never met’ Meghan (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Bless you for putting it straight – there are some that believe everything.”

A second shared: “What an obscure thing to write.”

In addition, another said: “I bet Lily [Savage] would have some advice tho!”

Paul pays tribute to Prince Philip

Earlier this week, Paul took to social media to pay tribute to Prince Phillip following his death.

The pair previously met while Paul hosted the Duke of Edinburgh Awards as alter-ego Lily Savage.

Recalling their meeting, he shared: “I was asked or rather Lily Savage was asked to present the Duke of Edinburgh Awards at St James Palace some years back.

Paul addressed the article on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When I was introduced to Prince Philip he took one look at Lil and said, ‘The last time we had someone like you in the palace her name was Nell Gywn.'”

Royals aside, Paul recently returned to screens with his ITV show For the Love of Dogs.

The popular series was previously delayed last year, after Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was forced to close.

At the time, Paul explained: “We were supposed to start filming in August but they’ve got no dogs.

“I suppose because of lockdown people who have taken dogs they’re still having a good time with them.”

Furthermore, he said: “I suppose it’s when circumstances changed and they’re made to go back to work we’ll see a lot of dogs brought in.”

