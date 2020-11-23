Paul O’Grady has delighted his fans once again, and this time it is after he replied to a cheeky online message.

The star of Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, said he’d received a rather rude message from one Instagram user.

But his comeback was so funny many of his fans said it had made their day.

After Paul shared a sweet throwback picture of a great tit bird in his garden, he said he got a rather unusual response.

Addressing his some 330,000 Instagram followers, he wrote: “A Russian woman on here has just told me she wanted something long and big. I pointed her in the direction of the M1.”

Paul O’Grady lives in Kent with his husband Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

How are fans reacting to Paul’s quip?

One fan replied: “I haven’t had much to smile about lately so thanks for making me laugh with this comment.”

While another fan shared: “That’s hilarious!” and another quipped: “Only you!”

Whereas a further user joked: “Lol! Nearly off the chair – brilliant!!”

Paul lives at his Kent country home with his husband Andre Portasio.

Here they share their Kent country home with a menagerie of animals – dogs, pigs and sheep – just to name a few.

Paul is well-known for his cheeky sense of humour (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Paul’s next ITV show about?

And his new television show highlights the stunning countryside of the county.

Paul has said he hopes to bring more awareness to the county’s astounding natural beauty.

As he says Kent has had a rather boring reputation in recent years.

He said: “I’ve lived here over 20 years now. I’m really fond of the place. I know at the moment it’s known for the lorry parks and asylum seeker assessment camps, but there’s more to the place than that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Before adding: “Henry VIII coined the phrase ‘Garden of England’, and it still is. And that’s what we tried to show in the series. Kent is not about lorry parks and about Brexit. There’s a lot more to it.”

So far the show has proven to be a hit, with viewers taking in droves to Twitter to share their approval of the show.



One viewer praised: “Love this show. It helps that I love Paul O’Grady & I also get to see my gorgeous home county in all its glory!”

While another viewer gushed: “Nicely filmed, great colours and a wonderfully natural presenter #pogescape enjoyable, easy to watch TV.”

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape continues Wednesdays on ITV at 8pm.

