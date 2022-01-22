Paul O’Grady was previously given a ‘new lease of life’ after giving up television.

The For The Love Of Dogs host, 66, made the decision some years ago after spending hours in front of the box.

However, Paul decided to change his ways for the sake of his health.

Paul O’Grady previously gave up television for his health (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on health worries

Back in 2018, Paul explained that he would often sit for hours watching soaps and documentaries.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the host shared: “I used to have the telly on all the time and sit and watch all the soaps and shows, but not now.

“Those days are over. My health is better than ever for it too. My doctor even said that I am in much more perfect health, it’s given me a new lease of life.”

Those days are over!

Despite appearing on the screen himself, Paul clearly doesn’t have much interest on the latest shows.

He added: “Anyway there is much more stuff to do in life than watch telly.”

Earlier this week, Paul left fans in tears with another emotional episode of For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul is a firm favourite on television screens (Credit: ITV)

The star returned to Battersea Dogs Home, where he met three furry friends looking to find homes.

During the episode, Paul fell in love with a bulldog with a bad case of cherry eye.

Leah had to undergo surgery to help with her irritating eye condition.

Read more: Paul O’Grady leaves For The Love Of Dogs fans in ‘tears’ as they praise ‘genuine’ host

After the operation, viewers couldn’t contain themselves as the adorable pooch managed to find a home.

Paul received plenty of praise for the heartwarming ep, with one viewer saying: “It’s so touching seeing these pups. Paul O’Grady is so genuine and witty #POGDOGS.”

A second added: “I just love how Paul is with the dogs, I’m exactly the same #POGDOGS.”

For The Love Of Dogs airs on ITV at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

Paul fans furious as star misses out on a knighthood

Meanwhile, others have previously called for the star to be knighted.

The comedian recently missing out on the accolade yet again in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Read more: The Masked Singer: Paul O’Grady is bookies’ favourite to be behind Poodle

And plenty of Paul’s fans were frustrated over the decision.

“Absolutely fuming. Paul is so worthy of being knighted,” one raged at the time, while another complained: “Someone should start a petition for us all to sign , it’s just so unfair Paul gets sidetracked every year.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.