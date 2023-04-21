New photo from inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very sad’ private funeral released as loved ones share message

Moving photos from yesterday’s (Thursday April 20) funeral of Paul O’Grady have been shared on the late star’s Instagram account.

Paul’s nearest and dearest came together for the service at St Rumwold’s Church in Bonnington, Kent. Mourners also later attended a wake at Port Lympne Safari Park.

But on Friday (April 21) afternoon, an intimate look from inside Paul’s funeral service was uploaded to his Insta. And it allowed fans a glimpse at the arrangements for the adored entertainer’s final journey.

Pallbearers stand by the hearse at Paul O’Grady’s funeral in Kent (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul O’Grady funeral image shared

One image showed a photograph of Paul in an ornate gold frame, next to a spray of lilies. The picture looked as though it had been taken inside the church where a private service took place. The flowers were a reference to Paul’s unforgettable Lily Savage act.

A second shot showed a view of Paul’s magnificent cortege. A horse-drawn carriage saw Andre Portasio accompany his late husband’s coffin.

Additionally, a third picture portrayed rescue dog workers as they paid tribute to Paul alongside some pooches in the village where Paul lived.

Paul would have been very humbled.

The caption for the post read: “Yesterday was a very sad day. We said goodbye to our beloved Paul O’Grady. We thank everyone who despite the weather came to pay their respects at the procession, humans and furry friends. He would have been very humbled. The outpouring of love and kindness over the last three weeks has been truly amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

How Instagram followers reacted to latest post

Moved followers shared their grief in the post’s comments section – and begged for the account to remain operational.

“Never in my life have I cried about someone I didn’t know. But I cried about Paul,” confessed one devastated fan. Additionally, Vanessa Feltz added her thoughts, writing: “Beloved and adored.”

Andre Portasio was part of his late husband’s funeral cortege (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Paul is going to be so missed by everyone,” added another saddened observer.

Furthermore, someone else implored the Insta’s administrator: “Please keep Paul’s Instagram live. I love reading/watching his adventures. He’ll be forever missed, but happy I was one of many that witnessed his love and compassion for animals and humans alike.”

